This is not the election Joel Bird was expecting. His whole life, he thought his first time voting would be a straightforward task. He couldn't wait for that moment when he filled in a little circle that indicated his voice in America.
Now, so much has changed. Bird is one of the millions of Americans voting in the 2020 presidential election for the first time.
"I would honestly have to say this is the worst possible election for a first-time voter to participate in," Bird said. "There's so much misinformation out there. It's just a horrible time for first-time voters."
Bird feels that finding the correct information about candidates is tough. Scrolling through social media isn't reliable. "Trying to read through misinformation and develop a solid opinion on issues is just very difficult," said Bird.
Bird was once an education major, so he remains passionate about equal opportunities in America's education system. Education will be a main factor in who is getting his vote on Nov. 3. He says it is vital to reach equality through proper schooling.
"Education is something I think is really important and making sure everyone gets a great educational experience," said Bird. "I know I was very fortunate and had a great educational experience. I think it's so important for people in poorer communities to get the same type of opportunities people in more affluent communities."
Fellow UC student, Hannah Rizzi, says this election is one of the most important ones we will ever see.
"I honestly think it's going to be one of the craziest elections we're ever going to have here," said Rizzi. "I just think with a lot of the things going on in the world right now, this is going to be a really important election for everyone."
When she watched the first presidential debate with her roommates, she felt discouraged. This was not the America she wanted.
"It was difficult to get through. I really wish the candidates would have emphasized more on what they would do, rather than kind of going back and forth about what the other has done," she said.
"It would have been a really good opportunity for first-time voters to be able to see what they are bringing to the table and what they are going to do for us, rather than how they are going to put down the other candidate," she continued.
For Rizzi, fighting social injustice is crucial. That's why she voted for Joe Biden.
"We have had a lot of issues with that [social injustices] forever, for as long as time can tell. I feel that whichever candidate shows me more compassion towards what's going on, I will vote for them," she said.
Rizzi quickly followed up with a laugh and quick comment. "A.k.a. I'm voting for Joe Biden," she said.
Bird wishes to bring our country together. "After the 2020 election, I hope people realize that both sides can work together and become united," he said.