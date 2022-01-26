A fire alarm forced students living at Scioto Hall at the University of Cincinnati (UC) to evacuate early on Jan. 10, the first day of the spring academic semester.
According to witnesses, a fire alarm sounded in the residence hall around 2 a.m. on Monday morning. University of Cincinnati Police Department (UCPD) and the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the alarm.
The fire began in the trash room on the first floor of Scioto Hall, according to a UCPD police report. No injuries were reported.
Students were evacuated from the building for about an hour, first outside on Sigma Sigma commons, before they were relocated into Linder Hall due to weather.
Days after the incident Travis McCain, Community coordinator for Marian Spencer & Scioto Hall community, sent an email to student residents of Scioto Hall that addressed the incident of Monday morning.
“Not only was this careless. This act was simply irresponsible and disrespectful towards our community,” said McCain. “Additionally, our community was not only affected by this action, but also our neighboring building, Morgens Hall! Please know that our staff works hard every day to make sure that our residents feel safe and secure. Once again, this is unacceptable and will not be tolerated!”
Tanner Stacy, a fourth-year economics student at UC and resident of Scioto hall, was in the building when the alarm sounded.
Stacy agrees with McCain’s email statement. “Causing a fire -in itself- is irresponsible in nature,” said Stacy, “but I would be surprised to hear there was ill intent behind the creation of it.”
To further prevent an event of a fire or student evacuation from a campus building, UC has many protocols in place, according to the UC housing website.
These protocols include prohibiting any use of candles or open flames, electrical cords, electric scooters, and keeping all exits clear in case of emergency.
In addition, in accordance with the fire alarm construction requirements at UC, each residence hall dorm room is equipped with sound bases, smoke detectors and speaker strobes.
Due to the fire pump being taken out of service, Scioto Hall, Morgans Hall and Marien Spencer Hall are currently having fire watches performed in the buildings.
A fire watch will be performed on every floor of the resident halls every 30 minutes by Resident Advisor Staff members, according to the police report. UCPD will also begin hourly fire watches.