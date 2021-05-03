The University of Cincinnati (UC) has identified the last two candidates who are vying for the position of provost. Following a nationwide search, the university has been holding a series of campus-based open forum sessions which began virtually on April 20.
The final two provost candidates include:
- Venu Govindaraju, vice president for research and economic development at the University of Buffalo in New York.
- Marie A. Chisolm-Burns, dean of the College of Pharmacy at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center.
The candidates will participate in open forums specific to different communities and campuses within the university. There are six forums in total scheduled for each candidate, all lasting about an hour long. The forums are spread out over a period of one and a half days.
Govindaraju will participate in open forums starting Monday, with Chisolm-Burns participating in open forums starting Wednesday.
UC’s current Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Kristi A. Nelson announced in September that she is retiring from her post in the summer. Pinto said the search committee is on track to identify the next provost in time for Nelson’s retirement.
Nelson has served as provost, the university’s chief academic officer, for the last three years. She was appointed for a three-year term in 2017 by UC’s Board of Trustees and Pinto, following a nationwide search.
Before serving as provost, Nelson served in an array of roles in her decades-long career at UC. Nelson was a faculty member at the College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning (DAAP) for 36 years and then served 15 years as senior vice provost.
In 2012, she was an administrator at the College of Nursing and before that, she was an associate dean at DAAP. From 2013 to 2014 Nelson was interim dean for the College of Arts and Sciences.
Before being selected for the provost position, Nelson returned from a two-year retirement to serve as interim provost.
“As the spring semester comes to a close and my time at UC concludes, I ask that you take our successes, and even our failures, and apply those toward lessons learned for the semesters and years ahead,” Nelson told faculty earlier this month. “The university is filled with amazing people and I'm so thankful to have the opportunity to work with each and every one of you.”
More information about forum dates and the candidates, including downloadable copies of their CVs, can be found here.