On Aug. 3, 1990, then-President George H.W. Bush declared that November should be observed as "National American Indian Heritage Month." Acknowledging the inequality that many Native Americans have faced since the arrival of Europeans in the Americas, Bush encouraged Americans all over to celebrate "the rich, centuries-old heritage of American Indians." Since this proclamation, the five succeeding presidents have declared November Native American Heritage Month, or a version of it.
At the University of Cincinnati (UC), November is also acknowledged as a month to commemorate Native Americans, their history and their heritage. Writing on the Ethnic Programs and Services website, the university said, "During this commemorative month, the University of Cincinnati aims to provide a platform for Native people in the United States of America to share their culture, traditions, music, crafts, dance, and ways and concepts of life." Despite this declaration, some feel that the infrastructure for supporting these students is woefully lacking.
"Native American students and faculty feel isolated and completely invisible at the University of Cincinnati," said Dr. Kenneth Barnett Tankersley, associate professor of anthropology at UC. As a citizen of the Piqua Tribe of Alabama, Tankersley said that Native American students and faculty lack the resources other UC students have. "We do not have a support group, nor do we have a safe place. Unlike others, Native American Heritage Month is largely ignored," he said.
Similarly, Teagan Kleman, a fourth-year geology student at UC who is Shawnee, feels that the existence of Native Americans can often be forgotten. "There's usually less of us, but that doesn't mean we're not here. I think a lot of people just think that we're forgotten, but obviously we're not," Kleman said. "We're still here."
Like Tankersley, Kleman also said that she believes the university could do a better job of ensuring that Native Americans and their existence is acknowledged, especially during Native American Heritage Month. "I don't think it's hateful, or on purpose. But there's definitely a lack of effort," she said.
Indeed, the celebrations for Native American Heritage month are limited. The university itself has not advertised any events for the commemorative month, and individual classes or clubs have run few celebrations. Often, even organizations on campus that boast about November being a time to celebrate Native American heritage find their websites devoid of any actual initiatives. The office of Ethnic Programs and Services, responsible for planning university-sponsored events for Native American History Month, could not be reached for comment.
These failures by the university to adequately support their Native American Bearcats extend far beyond the lack of celebration in November into everyday educational spaces. "Native Americans are severely underrepresented in our education spaces in the sense that our culture, past and present, are [not]being taught," Tankersley said.
The result of this lack of representation, according to Tankersley, is a lack of Native American students and faculty at UC. This is reflected in the demographics that the university publishes on its website. According to the university, only 46 students at UC identify as "American Indian or Alaskan Native," representing 0.1% of the student body across all campuses. This is well below reflecting the racial makeup of the U.S., in which roughly 2% of the population is Native American, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. "We feel neither safe nor welcome, which has resulted in poor retention and low recruitment," Tankersley said.
According to the UC Blue Ash Enrollment Trends Dashboard, the Native American Student body at that campus in 2022 is 10, which has remained steady since 2018. According to Dr. Margo Lambert, associate professor of history at UC Blue Ash (UCBA) who teaches Native American History, this low number most likely has connections to the fact that UC Blue Ash is underfunded despite its goal to offer a school that is more easily accessed by those who have been at a systemic disadvantage in terms of educational access.
"UCBA is the most diverse college at UC," Lambert said. "The likelihood of Native Americans being students at UC is that they would start at UCBA — yet we get some of the lowest funding."
In addition to the underrepresentation in the student body, some also believe Native Americans are underrepresented in classrooms and textbooks. The history department has a very low number of classes about Native American history. In the fall 2022 semester, the Native American History course was only offered through the Blue Ash campus.
Although these courses do exist, the form in which they do is troubling for Tankersley as Native American faculty members don't teach the classes. "This situation results in knotty issues of cultural representation, cultural appropriation, the presentation of racial stereotypes, and the use of words and phrases that cause transgenerational trauma to Native American students and faculty," Tankersley said.
Within these classes, though, Lambert does say she believes there is progress that has been made in representation. However, she is not Native American, though she has spent much of her career studying and teaching about Native Americans. Prior to her arrival at UC in 2009, Lambert said there were no courses specifically tailored to teaching Native American history. Coming from schools with Native American studies program, Lambert said she was surprised, especially given the important role that Ohio has played in Native American history.
Lambert said that she has seen students, both Native and not, take an interest in the class due to the sterilized stories taught to many students in American school systems. "A lot of them [students] are really excited because a lot of them feel cheated," Lambert said, referencing the common myth that the first Thanksgiving was a product of a simple friendship between the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag. "They can remember learning about the first Thanksgiving where everyone had a little pilgrim hat and somebody had the feather and the American Indians and Pilgrims were friends. But it's not that simple."
However, a recent change welcomed by Lambert is the addition of the requirement that education majors take her course to better prepare themselves to teach young students the realities of the histories and heritages of Native Americans. "It's great; it's an important historical aspect of our country," she said of the decision.
Since Lambert's course is the most visible — if not the only — recognition of Native Americans at UC, Tankersley, Kleman and Lambert agreed changes need to be made.
Specifically, Kleman said she would like to see a club that specifically serves Native American Bearcats. A member of the Society for the Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics & Native Americans in Science (SACNAS), Kleman said that SACNAS has been an "amazing" part of her college experience. However, a club where Native American students can gather and non-Natives interested in learning about Native peoples’ heritage would be a step in the right direction.
Similarly, the lack of land acknowledgments is troubling for those seeking better representation at UC. The university is built on the land of the Delaware, Miami and Shawnee tribes, according to the Ethnic Programs and Services website. With the land acknowledgment posted toward the bottom of the page, Kleman said the university and faculty members could do a better job of acknowledging the original owners of the land. "I don't think it [the land acknowledgment] should be that hard to find for the first part," she said. "I don't even think you have to be in a history class or something that even relates to Native American anything [to see a land acknowledgment], but I think that should just go for all departments. It'd be nice to see it in more places because a lot of people are really ignorant."
Although these are struggles that Native Bearcats have been facing for years, Tankersley believes that change is something the university can embrace, helping Native Americans on campus feel safe and welcome. "If other universities can do it," Tankersley said. "Then there is no reason why we can't."