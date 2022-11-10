The first thing students might notice when they walk into the Women's Center, located in Steger 571, is a table full of resources: safe sex supplies, pregnancy tests, emergency contraceptives, condoms, lube, menstrual cups, tampons and diapers – free for anyone. It's a physical representation of what this campus resource is all about: no judgment.
The first office you come across belongs to Dana Bisignani, the director of the Women's Center who stepped into the role in 2021. Since its opening 44 years ago, the space has been a gathering place for women. But now, the Women's Center is growing, and one of its newest office spaces is where students can find Core Black, the center's newly hired program manager, who will work to organize the center's events, social gatherings and collaborations.
A year before Black arrived, Bisignani had to run the Women's Center entirely on her own. She said she wanted to establish herself before bringing new staff on board. The pandemic was a factor, too. Bisignani spent a year reframing the mission of the Women's Center from just a space for women to a space for everyone to feel comfortable – while physically reconfiguring it, too. She started weekly newsletters via email and let numerous clubs use the space for their meetings.
This semester, Black joined Bisignani to help run the Women's Center, bringing much-needed help to the office. After previously teaching at Northern Kentucky University (NKU), managing a salon and even working as a magic consultant, Black came back to her alma mater. "The Women's Center has been understaffed. It's just been Dana for the past year," Black said. "[My] coming as professional staff was something that needed to happen."
As program manager, Black oversees what the Women's Center is planning. She has her hands full with creating programming but said her main job is to connect with the students. "I love getting to talk to everyone and getting to know the students and what they want in the center," Black said. "I was a student worker in the center, and when I was a student here almost a decade ago, it's interesting to see the things that still need shifting and are still on students' minds. It's exciting to come back to a space I've already been in in a professional capacity." Black graduated from UC in 2014 with her master's in women, gender and sexuality studies.
Adding Black as a professional staff member isn't the only sign of growth for the Women's Center, as many students have been hired as well. The center hired a graduate assistant, working wherever help is needed; two student workers, one assisting Black with programming and one who runs the center's social media; and two student interns, one focusing on reproductive justice and one focusing on parenting.
One of those new student workers is Ruth Galberg, a fourth-year media production student with a minor in women's, gender and sexuality studies. She manages the center's social media accounts to sync up with their rebranding efforts.
"I want to take my time here and use it to completely transform our presence on social media," Galberg said. "My passion project is currently our Instagram. I want to make it an inviting and exciting space where students can learn everything they need to know about us with just the click of a few buttons. Since the pandemic, our online presence just hasn't been what we need it to be, so I've been sort of brushing off the cobwebs and finding new ways to liven up content. I want all of our accounts to have a theme that is shared across all platforms, that tells you exactly what we're about: which is action, justice and connection."
To strengthen the connection between students and the center, many student-led clubs utilize the Women's Center to host meetings, including UC Feminists, UC Generation Action and more. The space is open to any clubs that instill the same values as the Women's Center, said Black.
"The Women's Center has made me feel safe on campus. This is actually my first semester being in there regularly and knowing that there are resources for me and a support system is a relief," said Mary Glossop, the program coordinator of UC Feminists. "Having Fems meetings there always feels so conversational and it's great to be able to chat with other members and Women's Center Staff. It's a wonderful place to be and I am always excited for our meetings."
This past July, women's health rights became national news when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Roe v. Wade would be overturned. Now, it is up to each state to decide its laws about whether women deserve the right to an abortion. This cultural change has emphasized the importance of the Women's Center's role in women's lives at UC.
"A lot of students don't know if they are needing a space to talk to other students or engage with other students about issues that they are facing," Black says. "The Women's Center is a space for them to come and meet like-minded people, share their experiences and further their healing through what they are dealing with. We function as a space not to necessarily organize, but as a resource so that students can activate how they feel if they want to."