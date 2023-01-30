The University of Cincinnati (UC) Women’s Center has made efforts to build community through university-wide events since recently gaining staff members and student workers. This past week, Jan. 23 through Jan. 27, the Women’s Center celebrated Body Justice Week – a week-long set of events dedicated to educating students on body justice-based topics.
Core Black, the programming manager for the Women’s Center, has dedicated a good portion of her time to planning the event, starting last semester. Black was able to gain support from many other organizations on campus, including the Programs and Activities Council (PAC), Student Wellness Center, LGBTQ Center, Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and Student Government.
“I saw the very extensive time and energy that went into this event by my supervisor Core Black as they planned, coordinated, organized and fundraised months in advance for this week,” said Abby Hobbs, a graduate assistant for the Women’s Center.
During Body Justice Week, many events and activities were open to all UC students each day. Monday, Jan. 23, began with tabling in the Tangeman University Center (TUC), dedicated to letting students see positive quotes when they look in the mirror, allowing students to make their own buttons. Later in the day, restorative yoga was open for all students in the Campus Recreation Center (CRC) as well.
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Women’s Center hosted an open event to talk about the anger that comes with diet culture for most students. This was a good warm-up for what came on Wednesday, Jan. 25, as award-winning author Da’Shaun Harrison came to speak at TUC about their book, “Belly of the Beast,” and the politics that come with anti-fatness and anti-Blackness.
During their speech, Harrison said, “As I clarify in my book, Belly of the Beast, anti-fatness is anti-blackness. This describes the condition under which the black fat is held captive to and by the world. Anti-blackness captures the world and gives meaning to everything in it.”
The week ended with a body-neutral meditation session at the Wellness Center on Thursday, Jan. 26, followed by a body justice celebration to wrap things up in the Women’s Center on Friday, Jan. 27. The goal of the celebration was to eat snacks, socialize and not talk about diets in any way.
“I want this week to remind people that body justice needs to be a movement that they are a part of, not just an individual journey,” said Hobbs, reflecting on the week. “Body justice is bigger than the individual, and we must come together to combat anti-fatness.”
Although there have already been a few different forms of body celebration weeks hosted by the Women’s Center in the past, Black plans to make Body Justice Week, specifically, an annual tradition.