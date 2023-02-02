Thrift shopping has been around for decades as a popular and easy way to obtain clothes that people no longer need or want at discounted prices. In the last few years, it has gained more traction among young shoppers, populating many homes with secondhand clothing and household items. Thrifting has become popular for Generation Z – born from 1997 to 2012 – as people have found innovative ways to embrace thrifted clothes, which aided in the creation of the University of Cincinnati (UC) Thrift Club.
UC Thrift is a new club, created Dec. 1, 2022, by UC students who felt the university should generate a better way of reducing waste while also bringing awareness to the secondhand shopping industry. This club came about following an event hosted by UC Sustainability, in which speakers came to discuss different sustainability issues and ways to bring eco-friendly practices to campus. The group's goal is to reduce clothing waste on campus and encourage environmentally safe living for UC students.
Sophia Ferries-Rowe, a fourth-year urban planning student, is the president of UC Thrift. “We’re hoping to partner with different sustainability and clothes-oriented organizations on campus, as well as bigger groups, such as The Cincinnati Recycle and Reuse Hub, that also bring appreciation to the thrifting experience,” Ferries-Rowe said.
The idea to start the organization came from watching the end-of-semester drives in which students threw out belongings from their dorms that didn’t get used. “So, instead of students just throwing their stuff out, UC Thrift envisions to be a space for people to come in and donate their belongings, and to have fun swapping clothes with other students,” said Molly Moser, first-year astrophysics student and volunteer coordinator for the club.
UC Thrift is searching for ways to expand to include the thrifting of different items as well, such as dorm and household products. For example, when upperclassmen move out of dorms and into houses or apartments, they can donate clean plastic silverware, lamps, storage drawers or any other dorm necessity to incoming students in need.
The club also aims to create a space where people can facilitate clothing swaps and keep clothes in circulation. One of the events the club intends to hold more often is pop-up thrift shops, in which they collect donations from students, put them on racks and price it all cheaper than $5. The money they make is then donated to local organizations, such as Shelterhouse and the Bearcats Pantry.
“Our goal is to reduce this sort of mindless consumption, then students buy it and it extends the clothes’ lifecycle,” Ferries-Rowe said. “At the popups, I’ll see someone holding that shirt that's been sitting in my closet for like five years, and I’m happy that it’s going to be part of an outfit now.”
When a clothing item gets thrown away, rather than donated, it could ultimately end up in the landfill. “I think we live in a fairly wasteful culture, and many of us try to be careful with how much we consume – clothes or miscellaneous – but sometimes we all end up with stuff, with items we’ve never used and clothes we’ve never worn,” Ferries-Rowe said.
By hosting the thrift shop events around campus, the club aims to encourage others to keep things in circulation and out of the landfill.
As thrifting continues growing in popularity, the price of goods has also increased. The demand has skyrocketed for secondhand clothing, meaning prices go up, and ultimately making it harder for people to afford the once-cheap secondhand goods. UC Thrift strives to combat that issue.
One of UC Thrift’s goals is to continue to expand and reach more students. “Hopefully by the time I graduate, I would honestly love to see the club have a bigger presence on campus and that we have more students getting involved with our clothing swaps because there is so much to benefit from them,” Moser said.