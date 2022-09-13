Coming out of the lockdowns and job losses of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cincinnati-based CityLink Center began to search for new career opportunities it could provide to those who rely on the organization. Founded in 2012, CityLink brings together businesses and organizations in Cincinnati into a single building, providing those in the city with the necessary training and support to help them build new career opportunities in a single location.
To help uncover which jobs needed additional staff throughout the city, the organization ran a survey and found healthcare workers were in short supply. These findings, according to Emilie Boyes, client services manager of CityLink, are what drove CityLink to form a patient care assistants (PCA) training program in collaboration with UC Health, opening up new opportunities for Cincinnatians looking to learn a new skill set and start a new career.
The training, which began Aug. 1, offered 15 Cincinnatians a chance to enter the healthcare industry as PCAs and ameliorate the shortage of healthcare workers in hospitals across the country. Students of the program were charged nothing and were not required to have any prior healthcare background. During three weeks of training – taught at the CityLink facility by UC Health staff that began – students checked vitals, cared for the patients and assisted nurses in everyday tasks. "[PCAs are] the bedrock of our clinical team," said Marie Tolbert, a registered nurse and educator at the UC Health Daniel Drake Center who taught the course.
The training was born after CityLink reached out to UC Health to gauge interest in collaborating to form the PCA training course. "[Reaching out to UC Health] was just a really obvious decision for us," Boyes said.
According to UC Health, collaborating with CityLink was easy due to their dedication to helping the community and the need to solve the shortage of healthcare workers. "UC Health's rule has always been to help to make our presence known in our communities, and partner with them in any way shape or form that we could," said Estella Neizer Ashun, vice president and chief nursing officer at UC health's Daniel Drake Center. "So this was a great opportunity for us to develop this PCA pipeline to help not only our communities with employment, but also to help with our some of the staffing challenges that we're experiencing."
"Our expectation is that we have students with a true love for caring for others," Tolbert said.
With an emphasis on an interest in healthcare instead of experience, the training program saw Cincinnatians from various backgrounds come together. According to Boyes, the student body included people of all ages and careers, from those fresh out of high school to middle-aged people looking for a second act. Although this mix of ages and experiences may have presented problems in creating a learning environment, it actually was an advantage, Tolbert said, as it allowed for mentor-mentee relationships to form and mimicked an actual hospital where the staff is also diverse in backgrounds. As of mid-September, nine students have already joined UC Health, with hopes to onboard the other six soon.
The collaboration between UC Health and CityLink has proved successful, with both camps expressing gratitude and excitement about the program, its results and the future. "Providing education to individuals is so rewarding to me," Tolbert said. "One of the other things that I find so rewarding is to see each one of their smiles when I go up on the unit and check on them or support them. It is such a reward."
It's not just the two organizations that have expressed satisfaction with the program. A student of the program and now a PCA, Myeisha Steele said the program has quickly positively impacted her life, being just over a month removed from the course's beginning.
"[Working in healthcare] is something that I really wanted to do, whether it's with nursing or something else in the medical field," Steele said. "I'm just really grateful for the opportunity that has been opened up for me to do what I need to do to further my education and to be an example for my children that it's never too late to pursue your dreams."
In addition to being excited about the future, Steele also said the training was enjoyable. "To get to know so many different young women on so many different levels and just engage with one another and support each other was great," she said. "Ms. Marie was very good as far as the lecture and supporting us."
Having produced such positive results, CityLink and UC Health are planning on doing another iteration of the PCA training this November and hope to repeat the classes each quarter. In doing so, the two organizations hope to usher in a new generation of healthcare workers who might not otherwise have had such an opportunity.
"We're really excited about this opportunity to give back to our community and also to help train the next generation of nurse leaders, doctors and nurses in the healthcare career that they choose to go to," Neizer Ashun said. "I started as a PCA myself, so it's all very heartwarming. Who knows, we might get the next UC Health CEO from them."