The University of Cincinnati (UC) Generation Action club is a group of students that work to enforce reproductive rights, advocate for women's health and promote pro-choice activism on- and off-campus. The club is a member of the Planned Parenthood Generation Action initiative, which aims to unite young people to advocate for women's health rights.
Each year, UC's branch of Generation Action comes together to provide care kits for people receiving abortions at Planned Parenthood's center in Mount Auburn, located just blocks from the university's campus. For the past couple of years, club members have each provided and accepted donation items to include in the care kits. This year, the center provided some items and boxes for the club's care kit event - which took place on Oct. 11 at the UC Women's Center – and the club accepted donations.
"We work with an organizer at the Planned Parenthood Mount Auburn clinic, and they let us know that abortion patients in the surrounding area could really use some recovery kits after their procedures," said Lily Stewart, a fourth-year English student and co-president of UC Generation Action.
The event is planned by UC Generation Action's executive board, which includes Stwear and her co-president Soumya Jaiswal, a fourth-year medical sciences student. Additionally, Halle Bodde, a second-year chemical engineering student, serves as the social media chair. Together, these three women were in charge of the event.
Each kit included menstrual pads, heating pads, an underpad, crayons, a stress ball, tea, fuzzy socks, coloring pages, an educational advocacy handout and snacks. The club wants to cover as many essentials post-abortion as possible. After all the items were gathered, they were packed neatly into cardboard boxes, along with hand-written notes by attendees of the event, and delivered to Mount Auburn Planned Parenthood.
"With abortion being newly, and indefinitely, restored in Ohio for up to 21 weeks and six days, our local Planned Parenthood is expecting patients from around the country," Jaiswal said. "Some of these patients have traveled for days and are hundreds of miles away from home, so we wanted to figure out a way to make them feel supported and cared for."
The event was open to the public and advertised by UC Generation Action through Campus Link. The group encouraged students from all over the university to join, earning themselves one service hour for attending. Students who decided to participate were given tasks - some filled the boxes with the care items while others wrote encouraging notes, cards and letters to include in the care kits.
"Since Ohio is miraculously an abortion haven due to the Hamilton County judge's indefinite injunction, patients will be flocking to the state, so the kits will go to really good use. They might even get used up within one week after the event," Stewart said. "[The event] was really successful. We made 90 kits, so 90 people will get them. We had almost 40 volunteers show up to the event, which was excellent. The kits will be making a real impact by going straight to the community at a time when abortion patients really need the support against all the stigma, violence, and legal confusion."