‘There’s something beyond her’: Remembering Carolyn Frey, the UC student that passed in UPA

Carolyn Frey, a University of Cincinnati (UC) student, died on Jan. 24 at University Park Apartments (UPA). According to UC Police Department (UCPD) reports, she is believed to have died from “natural causes due to a blood clot in her leg.”
Reports state at approximately 11:17 a.m., the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) received a call about an unresponsive roommate at UPA. Police arrived to find Frey on her bed, having already passed.
She was 22 years old.
Frey, who was a third-year media production student, had planned to complete her studies and attend grad school outside of the United States. She hoped to use her major to enter the film industry and become a visual effects artist. Her digital portfolio features short films she edited and examples of her work in photography, design and animation.
At UC, she was a part of eight different student organizations and took on a leadership role in three of them: president of the Photography Club, co-student administrative assistant of Campus Ministry at the Edge House and small group coordinator for UC CHAARG.
Now, two weeks since she’s passed, Frey’s memory lives on at UC. On a frigid Sunday evening, her friends at the Edge House gathered for their weekly Nosh – homemade dinner and communion – before dispersing to reflect on their relationships with her.
Pastor Alice Connor is the proprietor and campus minister of the Edge House and met Frey at a digital student organization fair in 2020. When students started coming back to campus for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Frey remained at her home in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for the sake of her health -- continuing to meet virtually with Connor on a one-on-one basis until she was able to return to Cincinnati.
“Her faith was really important to her,” Connor said. “She grew up a mix of things. But it wasn’t the rules or the name of the organization that was important [to her]. What was important to her was the community and the feeling of love for who she was and being able to offer that back to other people.”
A friend of Frey’s, who wished to remain anonymous, agreed. “The Edge House was community, it was people who care about her for who she is, not know her because she has a giant service dog or know her because she is excellent at her career. We were people that genuinely cared about her and what she was feeling and experiencing.”
Frey had been diagnosed with myriad chronic illnesses, and used a service dog, Milo, to help her in her day-to-day life. Although Frey loved Milo, it wasn’t always easy for her to have a service dog. “She would get so upset that people would know her just for the dog. And that’s all she was to them when she’s her… Milo is not her,” the friend said.
Even so, Frey felt passionate about spreading awareness of service dog etiquette and the guidelines people should follow in the presence of service dogs. According to the Guide Dog Foundation, it’s important not to interact with the dog while they’re working, as it “can create a dangerous situation for the dog and its handler.” These guidelines include not touching, talking to or feeding the dog, not treating the dog as a pet, and speaking to the handler and not the dog, among other things.
Milo was with Frey when she passed and now lives with her parents, retiring from his service dog duties.
“She promised him that she would always be with him. I mean, he doesn’t understand English, but he really understood that anyway,” said Mia Teboe, a third-year sound design and technology student.
Frey met Teboe when she returned to Cincinnati and the Edge House in person for the first time after the start of the pandemic. Teboe quickly became one of her close friends, and eventually her roommate at UPA.
“She was really into movies. I mean, she was a media production major,” Teboe said. “We would sit at the island in our apartment and just throw random movie facts back and forth.”
Between Frey’s love for movies and filmmaking, endeavors as a part of numerous clubs at UC, leadership roles across campus, history with competitive figure skating and marching band, a record of travel experience and nights spent at the Edge House with her friends, a stranger could hardly guess that Frey possessed upwards of 20 different chronic illnesses.
One such illness was postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), “a blood circulation disorder” characterized by improper blood flow and “a heart rate increase from horizontal to standing,” according to John Hopkins Medicine. POTS affects approximately one to three million Americans, especially young women, yet the cause is unknown and greatly under-researched.
“Sometimes you’d have to force her not to walk across campus,” Teboe said.
Yet, they all agreed that while she had rough days from time to time, often, “the rough days had her,” instead.
“She was just a force. She set her mind on something, and she was getting it done,” said Isaac Poplin, a fifth-year aerospace engineering student and friend of Frey’s. “It’s like an act of stubbornness. Some people are stubborn, and you can’t move them. Carolyn was different. You can’t stop her.”
Ultimately, Frey was described as a “pillar,” a friend that was grounded and deeply involved in her relationships, did what she loved and found communities that she cherished.
“There was something bigger, there’s something beyond her,” said Connor.