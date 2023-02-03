Art is often viewed as a fun hobby for individuals to express their creativity. Yet, for some students, it’s so much more. At the University of Cincinnati (UC), the College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning (DAAP) is the place for students to pursue their artistic passion through higher education, and eventually into a career.
A few years ago, five students involved in DAAP came together to discuss their frustrations about the art programs at UC, and formed the Community of Art Students (CAS) club. The now-fifth-year fine arts students – Kaelin Beckner, Darion Hassertt, Arlyn Hester, Quincy Collins and Cole Sparks – have all had frustrations revolving around the lack of student voice in UC art programs and not having enough accommodations for art students during their first year in DAAP.
“We were taking our foundations in the now-removed pop-up trailers in Clifton Court Pavilion, which had a lot of issues that frustrated both students and faculty,” Collins, now co-president of the organization, said. “A lot has changed since then. CAS started as a space for the five of us to vent, but we quickly realized the positive change we could bring by acting as a bridge between students and faculty, and by opening our organization up to other students besides just those in the school of art.”
The club meetings entail many art-based activities, resources such as website critiques for student artists, and many other networking events in general. The club also started a community garden plot on Clifton Avenue, in which members spend time taking care of it and using it as a resource to connect with the natural world. In the past, meetings took place more weekly, but now that the executive board is full of mostly seniors, the club meets once a month.
Recently, the club has partnered with a Xavier University art club to create and display valentines in the Tabula Rasa Gallery, located in DAAP. The valentines will be displayed from Feb. 13-17. At the end of the week, the two clubs will be exchanging the valentines they created. This event will be a way for students involved to create something fun and have it displayed for students outside of class.
Students involved in the CAS lean on this club as a source of community outside of regular class hours. “I've loved being able to engage with students outside of regular classes,” Beckner, current co-president of the club, said. “There's a pattern of each cohort becoming its own bubble and breaking out of that is a nice change of pace. I also love seeing the positive changes we've supported come to fruition within the school.”
The main goal for all five student founders is to make sure this legacy they have started within DAAP continues once they each graduate. They have added one current freshman to their executive board, Linh Bui, as the club’s officer, and they are hoping there is an opportunity now for Bui to get more underclassmen involved to keep the club running.