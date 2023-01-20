Like many of the restaurants and cafes around the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus, it’s easy to walk past them every day without noticing them. However, taking some time to slow down and pay attention to what’s around you can always be beneficial, especially when it comes to food. With a long stop on W. McMillan Street on the west side of campus, you’ll likely smell the sizzling chicken or see the bustling movement inside the windows of Thai Express.
Established in 1997, Thai Express has been feeding hungry students for decades with consistent, authentic and hot meals. The mid-sized, cozy shop is the perfect spot for a quick dinner after a long day at school—when waiting longer than 20 minutes for your food feels impossible. After ordering, your meal is made fresh to order and is ready to be picked up within 15 minutes.
The restaurant stays true to its roots in traditional Thai cuisine, sticking mostly to noodle dishes, soups, salads and curries. Many of the menu items feature some of the necessary spices found in most Thai dishes, like ginger, basil leaves, garlic and lemongrass. Each dish also features a spiciness scale that is not to be taken lightly. The scale allows you to choose a spice level between one and ten, with ten being the absolute hottest.
Some of Thai Express’ signature items include:
Chicken Pad Thai: stir-fried Thai noodles with egg, beansprouts, green onion and a choice between chicken, pork or tofu ($9)
Panang Curry: broccoli, green peppers, nutty brown curry sauce and a choice between chicken, pork, shrimp or tofu ($10)
Drunkard’s Stir Fry: stir-fried noodles with bamboo onion, mushrooms, green peppers chili basil sauce and a choice between chicken, pork or tofu ($9)
Mango Salad: shredded mango, carrots, red onion, peanuts, sweet signature sauce and a choice of meat or tofu ($10)
The restaurant’s interior is comprised of an ordering counter, a few wooden booths and a kitchen comprised of a chef that seemingly moves a mile a minute. Behind the front counter, the chefs swirl ingredients around a series of woks, which give off clouds of steam that fill the restaurant with a spicy and tangy aroma.
Thai Express recently celebrated its 26th anniversary, which coincided with 2023’s Asian Cuisine Week, which featured over 40 Asian restaurants in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Asian Cuisine Week was hosted from Jan. 9-15 by Asianati, an organization that highlights Cincinnati’s Asian food. During the week, each participating restaurant created its own $10-signature dish that customers could order throughout the seven-day period. Thai Express featured two new dishes—Thai noodle soup (chicken or pork) and North Eastern Salad (chicken, pork or tofu).
Thai Express is located at 213 W. McMillan St. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.