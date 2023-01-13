Leaf it to the grounds department

The morning air is crisp with the chill of autumn, still cloaked by darkness as dawn creeps in and the day begins to stir and awaken. Equipped with a hand-powered spreader and thick gardening gloves, University of Cincinnati (UC) employee Bill Offutt disperses a pre-emergent herbicide on landscape beds at UC’s Uptown East/Medical campus, working alongside his co-worker, Jay. While the turf guys are busy killing weeds before they have the chance to surface, five other UC employees are cutting back bushes at Bellevue Gardens apartments, the residential community adjacent to the medical campus. Meanwhile, others trim and tidy the zigzag of shrubs to Woodside Garage. The litter crew scours through Main Street on side-by-side utility vehicles stopping along the way to empty garbage cans and pick up remnants from the weekend left scattered on the ground.
Hours later, once the sun has passed its zenith at 3 p.m., Offutt will have treated at least a third of the plants and shrubs that decorate the medical campus and his day’s work of landscaping and beautification will be complete. He’ll drive home to Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and make it there just in time to lead girls’ varsity soccer practice at Lawrenceburg High School, where he is the head coach. “Then I’ll be right back here at 6:30 tomorrow morning to do it all again,” he chuckles.
Offutt is one of 19 laborers who make up the grounds maintenance department at UC, the team that oversees all landscaping, trash collection and snow removal across both Uptown campuses, the 1819 Innovation Hub and the Victory Parkway campus in East Walnut Hills.
From mowing, planting, pruning and mulching to cleaning up millions of pieces of that pesky confetti after football victories, the grounds maintenance crew keeps university spaces looking picturesque as the seasons change – pretty enough to lure in prospective students and keep current ones coming back to campus gems like Hammock Village at Sigma Sigma Commons and the Mews Garden hideout behind Subway. The department’s success is part of the reason why UC has been listed among the world’s most beautiful college campuses, right up there with prestigious institutions like Princeton and Yale.
For Adam Gagnon, a level three supervisor within UC’s grounds department, first impressions are everything; he says that attention to detail is what sets UC’s landscape in a category of its own. Gagnon, who has been with the grounds department for 23 years, started out as a laborer before multiple promotions landed him his current managerial position. “We are committed to making our campus look good,” Gagnon said. “If we had that ‘who cares?’ approach, it would look like that – ‘who cares?’” An unkept bush or low-hanging branches make all the difference in appearance, Gagnon said, and just like buying a new house, if the outside is unappealing no one is stepping foot past the front door.
But aside from the lushness of the turf that carpets Bearcat Commons and the blushing hues of cherry blossoms near the Lindner College of Business, the work of the grounds department goes beyond just aesthetics. As UC’s enrollment steadily climbs, maintaining harmony between the native environment and the dense urban setting of UC’s campuses has been the intent of several recent projects and initiatives, said John Martini, the university’s senior landscape architect.
Martini, who has worked for the Office of Planning + Design + Construction (P+D+C) for the past five years, collaborates closely with the grounds maintenance to incorporate sustainable solutions into the biophilic design that shapes the institution’s identity as a place where nature and technological advancement coincide.
A few of the ways the department in which P+D+C and the grounds department have worked together to encourage the conservation of the ecosystem include increasing the tree canopy to promote carbon sequestration, planting more perennials to help multiply bee populations and diversifying the current agricultural monoculture. Safety, Martini said, is a priority too. Last winter, 6,000 blue zinger sedge plants were installed along Corry Boulevard to minimize soil erosion in the area, which is a common trip hazard for sidewalk pedestrians.
“To improve the landscape is to the improve the greater community,” Martini explained, “and it really does take a village around here to make everything work.”
While the grounds maintenance department is closer to the size of a basketball team than a whole village, its laborers work year-round to upkeep the 240-plus acres that serve as the connective backdrop for the student experience at UC. And they do so in rain, shine, sleet or snow.
Snow, in fact, is perhaps one of the most familiar conditions that grounds laborers work in. Grounds laborers are classified as essential employees, so when inclement weather hits, they might be expected to start plowing and de-icing as early as 4:30 a.m., said Beth Rains, UC’s director of grounds, moving and transportation. When snow blankets the university, flexibility and preparation became central to the grounds crew’s success in keeping walkways and ramps clear and accessible. Sometimes, overnight accommodations for laborers are made when especially heavy snowfall is forecasted to accumulate. “But we get it done,” Rains said.
Facing the elements is something that just comes with the nature of the job, Rains said, which is simply being outdoors. It was just an appreciation for being outdoors that drew Offutt and others like him to landscaping work. It’s also a part of what keeps them in the field. “I don’t get rich fertilizing lawn, but it’s enjoyable,” Offutt said, “for me at least.”
As the scarlet and gold leaves have made their way back to the dirt and laid out the welcome mat for the winter season, the grounds maintenance department at UC will continue prepping the earth for the freezing temperatures to come, awaiting the reward of bloom in the spring.