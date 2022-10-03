It’s On Us, a national organization formed by students hoping to prevent and spread awareness on sexual assault, recently became a reinstated club at the University of Cincinnati (UC). After the previous executive board members graduated, leaving the club inactive, passionate students have come together to bring the club back this semester. The new executive board of UC students includes Co-Presidents Emilie Epstein and Meredith Rickey, Secretary Meg Schroeder and Chief of Marketing and Communications Anastasiya Sembay.
Nationally, It’s On Us is an established club offered on 275 campuses across all 50 states. The official website offers a pledge students can take to recognize the signs of non-consensual sex, identify events where sexual assault could occur, intervene in unsafe situations and create a safe environment. The website also offers resources so everyone can access educational tools related to the topic.
The club, members of which range from survivors to anyone passionate about spreading awareness, focuses on bringing attention to resources that can be found on campus for those who are struggling in any way with sexual assault. It also brings awareness on campus by fundraising, having discussions with Greek life members, building a community and talking about how bystanders can intervene.
Since the club was just recently brought back to UC, most events are not set in stone yet – it is still building its membership. They are open to any students joining and are still looking for students who want to join the executive board. “We plan to have biweekly meetings as well as some special events, fundraisers that are still to be determined,” said fourth-year psychology student Epstein. “I want to emphasize that anyone can join or participate in events. I think it is so important for everyone to be involved for real change to happen. This is an inclusive and safe space on campus.”
“It’s such a young and small club and we hope that more people can join us. It’s just a fun way to get out of your house or dorm and make some new friends. We welcome anyone,” said fourth-year marketing student Sembray.
Although in its beginning stages, It’s On Us Hopes to make some impact on campus while also expanding the club, giving it the foundation needed to continue bringing awareness around sexual assault to campus. “My favorite part of being involved with It’s On Us so far is that we are starting with a blank slate. Since we are just getting started, there is a lot of room to get creative and cater to the needs of members,” Epstein said. “We have a lot of ideas and I am so excited to hopefully make a big impact on UC’s campus.”