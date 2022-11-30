Stories that are part of the "Green at UC" series have been contributed in part by the University of Cincinnati environmental reporting class.
Katie Campbell, WAVE Foundation Conservation Education Manager, has visited hundreds of classrooms all over Cincinnati to educate students about environmental conservation. Originally from West Virginia, Campbell attended Xavier University, earning a master’s degree in elementary education. She has previously worked with the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden as the "Zoo On the Move" program manager. Additionally, she has taught students at St. Veronica Elementary and has served as an adjunct professor at Miami University.
Since March 2022, Campbell has been educating students through her new role at WAVE Foundation, an independent charitable organization that works in partnership with the Newport Aquarium.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
The News Record (TNR): What inspired you to become an environmental educator?
Katie Campbell (KC): I had a summer internship at the Cincinnati Zoo, where I was teaching summer camp kids. I just fell in love with teaching kids about animals and working with them to get them engaged in nature. I loved it so much that I went back [to school] and got my master's in elementary education.
TNR: What is the best part about educating students about environmental conservation?
KC: When you see kids get excited about their own learning and see them figure out that they can solve their own questions and problems. When their faces light up when they meet a new animal and get to ask every question they can think of relating to it.
TNR: What impact do you want to have in your role as an environmental educator?
KC: I hope that throughout my career, I've helped kids feel more engaged with nature and feel like it's accessible to them. And I want to help the staff I've worked with feel enthusiastic about their job as well because it is so important to connect kids with nature.
TNR: What environmental questions do you strive to answer in your educational work?
KC: I'd say that I don't try to answer any questions. I try to get the kids to answer their own question. Here at WAVE foundation, one of our strengths is the inquiry process. So instead of teaching kids to ask, "what's the answer," they ask, "how can I solve this myself?" It's kind of like getting kids to think about how they can impact animals in small ways. And that ties into our conservation efforts. How can they help these animals in bigger ways in their everyday life?
TNR: What are the concepts and ideas that you want to introduce your students to?
KC: Never stop wondering about the world around you and have empathy for others.
TNR: What new concepts or approaches do you bring to students that may differ or expand upon their current environmental or science-based education?
KC: I'm excited about the more recent emphasis on inquiry that schools are having, and I think being able to partner with their teachers to make it more accessible in their classrooms is huge. Instead of just learning facts, they're learning about how scientists found out those facts.
TNR: How do you foster inquiry as an educational skill within students, especially if it's not something that they have been introduced to before?
KC: We have a partnership with Cincinnati Public Schools, where we provide a free inquiry-based program for grades three to five. It's called our living curriculum initiative and is one of our biggest ways of introducing students to inquiry. And in all of our programs, we try to ask open-ended questions to get kids to really focus on what they're observing.
TNR: How does educating in a more formal classroom setting differ from the educational work you have done with the Cincinnati Zoo and the Newport Aquarium?
KC: It's very different, but there is some overlap. I think when I'm in an informal setting, like with outreach programs, I just kind of come in, educate and then leave. You don't have to worry about anything like parent-teacher conferences. We have more latitude in our ability to dive deep with kids and find out what questions they have. We get to tailor our programs toward those questions, as opposed to having a very tight schedule of all the standards that I have to hit, which a classroom teacher does have to juggle.
TNR: What would you want the public or environmentally concerned students to know about conservation?
KC: Those little actions add up. You may wonder, "What does it matter if I'm the only person on my street recycling?" For example, the infamous turtle with a straw stuck in its nose; that one straw mattered a lot to that one turtle or throwing a starfish back into the sea – that means a lot to that starfish, even if there are 1,000 starfish out there. Particularly in Kentucky and Ohio, realizing that while we may not live near an ocean, our actions do have a very real impact in our own backyards and can have a positive impact on ocean animals and even aquatic animals.
TNR: What have you learned from your career in environmental education that might be applicable to people pursuing any career?
KC: My career has been a very windy road. There have been ups and downs and definitely some 180s. But I feel like I'm where I need to be, and I think that all of my previous working experiences have given me tools in my tool belt. I think it's also important for people at any point in their career to remember that a door will always open. You may have to bust your behind to get through the door, but there will always be a door that opens for you, and it will guide you to where you want to be.