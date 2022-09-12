The Learning Commons is a free service for students at the University of Cincinnati (UC), providing academic coaching, writing assistance, peer facilitating, math and science support, peer tutoring and more. The services are led by student workers who hold many different positions within the Learning Commons.
At the Learning Commons, Graham Ruselink, a third-year sociology student, works as a first-year experience coordinator. Her job entails overseeing many peer facilitators, ensuring they complete duties such as lesson plans for their learning communities, weekly communications and attendance.
Ruselink spends much of her work time with the nine other first-year experience coordinators. "We are always collaborating, putting together weekly agendas, program emails and completing tedious office tasks. Aside from all the work we have to do, we also just spend a lot of time laughing together and building relationships with each other," Ruselink said. "It is always a great time in the office together — my coworkers make me excited to come into work no matter how much there is to get done that day."
Ashley Bruner, a third-year psychology student, also works in the Learning Commons as a peer facilitator. As a peer facilitator, Bruner reports to Ruselink and spends most of her time teaching a learning community course.
Bruner's learning communities are groups of first-year students with whom she shares a major. The peer facilitator works to provide them with tools, resources and tricks for navigating their first year. "I've been a peer facilitator with the Learning Commons for two semesters thus far, and my favorite part has honestly just been connecting with my students. I've formed really amazing friendships with them and have gotten to see them grow more comfortable truly being a part of UC throughout the semester," Bruner said. "I love having one-on-one meetings with my students and just being able to be a resource for them. It's awesome being able to help make college a little less scary for my students."
Bruner describes how she not only enjoys assisting students at the Learning Commons, but also how she enjoys all the lessons students have taught her along the way. "I've learned to not take life so seriously, something my students taught me very early on," she said.
Bruner cites a specific memory as proof of this lesson in which she taught a learning community for students who were in exploratory studies. "[My students] were stressed about it, every single one of them," she said. "I didn't really know how it felt to not know what I wanted to do with my life, so I couldn't really relate to them about this struggle. However, being able to learn from my students as they worked through not knowing their path was incredibly eye-opening for me."