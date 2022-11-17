To assist college students struggling with eating disorders, Eating Recovery Center (ERC) – a resource in states around the United States for anyone struggling with disordered eating – has started the Say It Brave on Campus initiative. It is a virtual series, free and open to college students across campuses nationwide.
The initiative has planned four educational sessions each year during Suicide Prevention Month, Eating Disorders Awareness Week, Stress Awareness Month and Love Your Body Day. The speakers for the sessions are highly educated mental health specialists and organizations. Although sessions happen live, they are recorded and available to watch by students at any time.
“While the world struggled to shift to virtual platforms, ERC Pathlight had been offering virtual Intensive Outpatient Programs since 2016,” said Carla Potts, a public relations manager at ERC. “And now, ERC Pathlight is further expanding their virtual program and removing geographic barriers for those struggling with eating disorders or mood and anxiety disorders to 40 states by the end of the year and all 50 states in 2023.”
Another resource being offered through the Say It Brave initiative is the option to host a watch party. Each time a new educational session is scheduled to go live, students can gather their campus organization, club or anyone else interested in viewing and signing up for a free watch party through the ERC website. Upon signing up for a watch party, students are given instructions for the party, post-event discussion guides and mental health awareness activities.
“I struggled in secret with my mental health in college,” said Shannon Kopp, a Say It Brave event organizer and clinical expert. “For our first event during suicide prevention awareness month, there were 30 student-led watch parties on campuses nationwide along with hundreds of virtual attendees. I love interacting with the students who are passionate about creating mental health awareness and helping to create a future where it won’t be considered brave to talk about mental health, but normal.”
The next event is not until Feb. 22, 2023, for Eating Disorders Awareness Week, but Kopp strongly encourages students to sign up and get involved now. Students at UC can download the Say It Brave Event Kit to stay updated with upcoming events and watch previously held events.
For Bearcats struggling with an eating disorder, there is a local Eating Recovery Center, only four miles from UC’s campus, that can be used as a resource for any students. They do partial hospitalizations, outpatient programs, and even virtual outpatient treatment as needed.
“After all, mental health is health, and no one should have to suffer alone or in silence,” Kopp said. “I know the events and resources that Say It Brave on Campus offers would have made a life-changing difference for me in college, and I love working with students, especially those coordinating the on-campus watch parties, to ensure we reach as many people as possible.”