On Jan. 22, 1973, the United States Supreme Court issued its landmark decision in the case of Roe v. Wade, protecting the right to legally access an abortion nationwide. Fifty years later, that right is gone after last year’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision – paving the way for states to individually make laws on abortion. According to the Pew Research Center, nearly six-in-10 adults, 57%, disapproved of the court’s ruling in a report released shortly after the decision.
Last weekend, on Jan. 21, in honor of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Amber Brown – lead organizer – hosted the annual Bigger Than Roe-Cincinnati Women’s March at City Hall. The marches began in 2017 after the election of former President Donald Trump, who appointed three Supreme Court justices during his presidency – giving the court a 6-3 conservative majority and paving the way for Roe’s demise.
Over the last six years, people have come to support and stand up for abortion rights. This year’s march featured notable attendees, including Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, city council members, pro-abortion activists and physicians.
As advocates rallied around City Hall, they listened to speakers tell their stories, emphasizing the importance of having the right to choose an abortion. “We are here to show Ohio’s politicians and the federal government that we’re not going to back down because we want to fight for our rights and be heard,” Brown said.
The Supreme Court’s decision over the summer represented a rarity for the court: reversing a previous decision. The high court has ruled in over 25,000 cases since its creation, only overturning 146 of its previous decisions.
“The supreme court decided, as the descent made note of, that this generation of women will have fewer rights than their mothers and their grandmothers did,” Pureval said.
The decision affects more than just women, as activist Courtney Payge reminded the crowd. “The benefits of safe access to abortion for women, non-binary and transgender people should not be something we are arguing about in the year 2023,” Payge said.
Furthermore, the speakers made a point of separating church and state to prevent the imposing of one of the other. “I believe that we have to separate church and state because everyone in this country has the right to practice their own religious beliefs,” Dr. Vaness Enoch, who unsuccessfully ran to represent Ohio’s eighth district in the U.S. House of Representatives last year, said. “And no one in power has the right to tell you or me what decision to make about what god we serve.”
A goal for these annual marches is to help women gain knowledge about how access to medical abortions is essential to their health protection. Since Roe was overturned, there have been 13 states to fully ban abortions, while other states have put restrictions on access. These restrictions have an impact on patient-physician relationships and erode the trust built that forms the foundation of healthcare systems.
“My job should be to keep my patients safe and when given a situation where a personal choice is made that affects a woman’s reproductive care, it should never be considered illegal,” Nicole King, of Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights, said.
Advocates want to show how imperative it is to get more people involved to help raise awareness, as well as educate younger generations on benefits of the right to choose.
“Many of us young people are misguided by the things we see on social media about important topics such as abortion rights, and I believe that if we do not continue to have events like the marches, we will continue to deviate from our goal,” said a first-year political science student at UC, who preferred to stay anonymous. “As a country, we should not allow anti-abortionist male politicians and enabling women in high power to control what women can or cannot do with their bodies.”