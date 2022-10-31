Each October, partygoers, trick-or-treaters and other Halloween lovers spend weeks preparing their costumes – often scouring shops to find the best one. Although Halloween may be the only time most people spend thinking about costumes, over at the College Conservatory of Music (CCM), the costume design and technologies students work all months of the school year to bring costume designs to life. Students in the department help bring CCM productions to life.
The costume design and technologies major is a multi-faceted department that offers students an opportunity to acquire the skills needed to enter the world of costume design – doing anything from dying pieces a new color and making alterations to sewing an original creation. Each student in the major can decide to go down one of four concentrations: design, costume crafts, costume technologies and wardrobe, according to Meredith Randall, a second-year student in the program. All these concentrations reflect the multistep, collaborative process that the students of the department study in their time at UC.
While studying in the costume design department, students go through a number of courses. Setting up the fundamentals in their first year, students learn basics like sewing and colors. From there, students can expand their skill set in various fashions. In-depth classes cover topics such as pattern development and makeup. Perhaps more unexpectedly, students take two history of art courses.
Although the costume design students spend a significant amount of time in the classroom, a large chunk of their education is completed in the costume shop, which Randall described as a "home base" for students in the program. Here, students help to create pieces for CCM productions. Tasks vary based on experience level. For example, Randall currently works on alterations to old costumes, helping to repurpose them for an upcoming production.
In the costume shop, collaboration is key, according to the students. Head designers pass down various tasks, helping to pull together a complete wardrobe to help set the scene. The four concentrations represent different steps to help complete the costumes. "I just need to stress about how much of a collaborative art form costume design is," said Corey Cochran, a third-year student in the department. "All four of [the concentrations] have to work together absolutely seamlessly."
However, the collaboration does not stop there, according to Cochran. The costume designers also must collaborate with other members of technical production, such as lighting and set design, to ensure characters aren't washed out or blend too much in with the background.
Because of the multistep process of costume design, many students have specialties and more motivation to work in certain aspects of the process. For Randall, this is reflected in their choice to work in costume crafts, which is their concentration. Costume crafts include the "small details," according to Randall. Costume craft students often work to add smaller details, making a piece look older or in a different condition, for example. "I've always been very detail oriented," Randall said. "Costume crafts are all about creating those tiny little details that make a piece so appealing to the eye."
This love of detail comes in handy, according to Randall, during the research process of costume design, in which students often look back at historical fashion trends. "Costume crafts are essential because they can help solidify time periods," Randall said. "It adds those details that help signify [the little details] to the audience."
This emphasis on history helps students from adding required details that are anachronistic, whether they're small or large. In "Cincinnati Dionysia," which ran from Sept. 29-Oct. 2, the costume department had to brush up on Greek humor, according to Cochran, helping to create wearable props that reflected the era. Moreover, Randall said they were researching 1960s military ranks and the badges that come with it for future production. All perhaps unexpected steps in the costume creation process, yet very necessary to create the environment to transport audience members.
More than the common interest in design and sewing, though, both Randall and Cochran emphasized that their interest in costume design springs from a desire to tell a story. "Costumes can tell a visual story and so being able to create something that helps add to a story that is going to be performed on stage is going to add to that visual effect," Randall said. "That's what I love so much."