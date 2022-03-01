University of Cincinnati (UC) Provost Valerio Ferme is concerned about retaining faculty and staff of color at the university, he said at a recent Faculty Senate meeting.
Annu Prabhakar, a professor of information technology who sits on the Faculty Senate’s Race and Equity Committee, raised the concern, noting that keeping people of color at UC is a “problem.” She asked Ferme what the university could do regarding salary adjustment or other mechanisms to increase the retention of people of color.
“People, they are leaving,” said Prabhakar.
Ferme said that this was an “area of concern” for him but didn’t offer any firm solutions, noting that the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which is in effect until June 30, governs much of these issues. Under Article 15 of the CBA, salary adjustments can be made for “retention efforts.”
“This is a reactive mode as opposed to a proactive mode,” said Ferme, adding: “I can tell you, we have increased the amount of money that we’re putting into collaborating with colleges to attract diverse faculty.”
Keisha Love, vice provost for Faculty Advancement, told The News Record that “the provost’s office is in conversation with the Office of Equity, Inclusion and Community Impact, Faculty Senate and leadership to strategically address retention matters.”
Since 2017, the amount of non-white-identifying UC faculty and staff has consistently hovered around 25%, according to UC data. In 2020, 10.03% of the university’s faculty and staff were Black, 6.97% were Asian, 2.55% were Hispanic and 3.23% identified as a “nonresident alien,” with other groups making up less than 2%.
In Cincinnati, 50.7% of citizens are white, 42.3% are Black, 2.2% are Asian and 3.8% are Hispanic or Latinx, according to recent U.S. Census data.
The Faculty Senate started the Race and Equity Committee in the wake of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin’s killing of George Floyd in 2020, which sparked nationwide protests against police brutality, including at UC. Chauvin has since been convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd’s killing. Last week, a federal jury determined the other three officers involved in Floyd’s death violated his civil rights.
The committee’s goal is to integrate equity and inclusion into the teaching and learning experience, working with faculty and UC community members to address and work to “eradicate” marginalization, discrimination and oppression experienced at UC. In the resolution creating the committee, UC recognized its own history of police killings, citing the deaths of Everette Howard and Samuel DuBose, who were killed by campus officers at UC.