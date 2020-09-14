To foster diversity at the University of Cincinnati's College of Arts and Sciences (A&S), Dr. Littisha Bates has been appointed as Associate Dean for Inclusive Excellence and Community Partnership.
The new role is the next step in the university's initiative for inclusion, with an intentional and systematic approach to inclusive excellence.
"I think that there are a lot of great things that are happening in the College of A&S, but we've never really had an organized way in which to think about or communicate those things that are happening in the college," Bates said. "We've never had a person whose job it was to ensure that we have policies in place that will lead to equitable outcomes or to enforce those policies and practices that we already have in place."
While being associate dean, Bates plans to enact many goals to support its mission, including increasing retention rates of minority and underrepresented students and staff in the college and increasing graduation rates for those populations.
With the pandemic and the country-wide protests against police brutality, other issues have become more pressing and need solving.
"One of the things that we know is that the pandemic has really ripped the veil off of a lot of inequality to show us how huge inequality is and so I am operating in two modes right now," Bates said, "One is dealing with immediate things that are happening right now. And then there are [those] longer term, exciting goals that I have."
Bates has been a member of A&S since 2009 as an assistant professor of sociology before becoming an associate professor in 2016. Before coming to Cincinnati, Bates received her Ph.D. in Sociology at Arizona State University.
Besides being a trained sociologist, she is also a trained quantitative demographer specializing in education, family, demography and social stratification, which comes in handy with her new occupation.
"Being a sociology Ph.D. has really equipped me with the skills and tools necessary to understand how systems work, to understand how inequality is perpetuated from a socio-historical context," Bates said.
Bates has also given her time to help better the community which has also been another part of her specialized training for the job.
"The other part of it is that I have dedicated my entire professional career to creating spaces of equity," Bates said. "I am one of the co-founders of the Black Faculty Association here at the University of Cincinnati and the work that I have done in various organizations, working with the YWCA, various leadership training programs that I have gone through have really prepared me to do this work."
Bates cannot forget her experience as a Black woman. She has dealt with discrimination at UC in the past.
"My lived experience as a Black woman who has born the brunt, if you will, of [non-inclusive] practices, who have had experiences of discrimination and microaggressions in this very university," Bates said.
Bates is doing her part to make the college and the university a more equitable place for all students and staff to be educated, but there are other things that she would ask the community to take part in to help with this issue as well.
"We should all be engaging in this equity work and should be thinking about how every single practice that we have was taught to us from a framework that didn't consider equity right," said Bates. "How I lead as a leader is informed by practices that didn't have an equity lens, how I communicate as a person was taught to me with a frame that didn't have equity as its foreground and so I would like for us, as a community, as a country, as a world to be thinking more about how can we intentionally unlearn and relearn with a more equitable framework in every aspect of what we do in our lives."