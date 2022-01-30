Hidden at the University of Cincinnati (UC) is a daring fantasy world, filled with barbarians and monsters. A world where students can take on new personas and challenge themselves to solve puzzles, engage in battles and complete their quests.
The Dungeons and Dragons club, also known as UC Dungeons and Bearcats, is bringing the classic game of D&D to students in an easy and accessible way. The club's goal is to provide a space for students to not only play the game but also learn the intricacies and rules.
The club's president is fourth-year animal biology student Jonathan Stewart, known as "Black Market Dice Dealer."
Jonathan has long played D&D. His go-to class for his character will typically be a fighting class such as a barbarian or a fighter.
"I like to hit monsters very hard with a big stick," said Stewart.
Stewart believes that D&D is a game everyone should get the opportunity to play. Dungeons and Bearcats creates a unique blend of seasoned players with first-time adventurers.
"It's kind of a complicated game, so people may not know where to even start learning it," said Stewart. "The club aims to help people learn about the game and also foster discussions about it for the people who already know how to play."
The club has taken its meetings to a digital format for the time being. They meet weekly through discord to talk about campaign ideas, interesting lore they've discovered and, of course, to play some Dungeons and Dragons.
"Back before all the badness, we met up every Friday evening at 6 p.m. in TUC, where all the restaurants are," said Stewart. "People usually brought all their books and dice, pushed some tables together, and got to playing or just hanging out. Hopefully, we'll get back to it soon."
Having a place to escape the world of reality is a much needed thing for some UC students. What D&D does is allow for connection in a shared world where you can be whoever or whatever your heart desires. Stewart believes that people are most drawn to this aspect, and it's why so many people are curious to try.
The resurgence of D&D in popular media such as "Stranger Things" is another reason why this club found its footing at UC. Stewart believes the club can also offer valuable skills that can be applied outside the game.
"It's a great game for cooperative problem solving and storytelling, being able to work with and solve problems with groups is pretty integral to adult life," said Stewart. "It's also a great way to meet people with similar interests, which if you're a freshman on a college campus all by yourself, could be pretty valuable. If you've got friends and good teamwork skills already, it's still a fantastic creative outlet."
Having such steadfast faith in your fellow party members nurtures a genuinely unique bond between players. The game requires you to trust each other and trust in the dungeon master to complete a common goal. Getting to slash some orcs or cast fireball spells along the way is just an added bonus. Stewart says that it's the people, not the game, that are his favorite part about this group.
"People are more than willing to help others learn how to play in one [discord] chat and then discuss in-depth tactics or story building ideas in the others," said Stewart. "People have some really great discussions, and it's so much fun to read or participate in; you can always learn something new about the game from them, even after playing for years."
Students interested in joining Dungeons and Bearcats can access information through their Campus Link page, or by emailing Jonothan Stewart (steware6@mail.uc.edu).