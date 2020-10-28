Election day is less than a week away and though many have already started voting, whether early in person or by mail, some may be unaware of what races are being contested this election season. With that in mind, The News Record has compiled information on the candidates and issues on the ballot for students choosing to vote from their on-campus address.
Candidates for federal office
Presidential contest:
First up, the much anticipated presidential race between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joseph Biden. Polls show Biden has a ten-point lead over Trump nationally.
With its 18 electoral college votes, Ohio could play a deciding role in this election, with both major party campaigns having made recent visits to the Buckeye state. Trump has a less than two-point lead over Biden in Ohio, state polling shows. To read through Trump's issue stances click here, and for Biden's click here.
However, Biden and Trump are not the only candidates running for the nation's highest office. Third-party candidates Jo Jorgenson, Libertarian Party, and Howie Hawkins, Green Party, are both running and trailing far behind major party candidates.
Congressional contest:
There is only one congressional race on the ballot for students to vote on this year, but it has been hotly contested. Republican Rep. Steve Chabot and Democratic candidate Kate Schroder are vying for Ohio's 1st Congressional District.
Chabot boasts a 24-year tenure as the district's congressional representative but faces a serious challenge from Schroder, who has now out-raised the incumbent. The race has been tight, at times neck-and-neck, but the most recent polling shows Schroder has the advantage.
To read through Chabot's issue stances click here, and for Schroder's click here.
Libertarian candidate Kevin Kahn is also in the running, though his campaign has only managed to raise $11,658, according to the Federal Elections Commission (FEC).
Candidates for state office
State supreme court contest:
There are two seats open on the Ohio Supreme Court this election. Incumbent Justice Sharon Kennedy is facing a challenge from Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John O'Donnell. And Incumbent Justice Judith French is facing off against 10th District Court of Appeals Judge Jennifer Brunner.
Should the incumbent candidates lose, there would be a Democratic majority on the court, according to reporting from the Dayton Daily News. The state's highest court is a nonpartisan body, but candidates run for office in partisan primaries.
More than $1 million has been spent on advertising for the Supreme Court race, with the Republican State Leadership Committee spending nearly $76,000 on advertising in support of Justices Kennedy and French, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.
Justices on the Ohio Supreme Court serve a six-year term.
Appellate court contest:
Incumbent 1st District Court of Appeals Judge Russell Mock is fending off a challenge from Ginger Bock, a law clerk under Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Thomas Beridon.
Mock has received an endorsement from the Hamilton County Republican Party, whereas Bock has received endorsements from the Hamilton County Democratic Party and Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown. In a poll conducted by the Cincinnati Bar Association, Mock out-ranked his opponent in integrity and legal experience. However, Bock received higher rankings in administrative diligence, communication skills, community engagement and professionalism.
Candidates for local office
County commissioner contest:
There are two seats up for grabs on the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners.
The first race is between Republican candidate Andy Black, Democratic candidate Alicia Reece and Independent Herman Najoli.
Black boasts 20 years of experience in the private sector, along with a stint in public service as councilmember and then vice mayor for the city of Mariemont. Black has been endorsed by Republican Congressman Brad Wenstrup.
Reece has more than two decades of experience in public service. She was the youngest woman elected to Cincinnati City Council and then served as vice mayor. Reece was later elected to four terms in the state legislature, where she became president of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus. She has been endorsed by Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.
Najoli, while not having any political experience, is a professor of International Business and Global Issues at Indiana Wesleyan University, where he has taught for over 20 years. He is counting on his status as a political outsider to work in his favor this election.
The winner will take the seat of Todd Portune, a long-time commissioner who died earlier this year after a decades-long fight with cancer.
The second race is between Democratic Commissioner Denise Driehaus and Republican challenger Matthew O'Neill. A self-proclaimed progressive, Driehaus has served as a state legislator for eight years before being elected to the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners in 2016. On the other hand, O'Neill has been an accountant for nearly 20 years, working in the private and education sectors. O'Neill labels himself as a center-right fiscal conservative.
All three seats on the board of commissioners are currently held by Democrats.
Commissioners serve a four-year term with an annual salary of $96,000. Responsibilities include controlling county expenditures, authorizing public works, purchasing real estate, letting contracts, administering welfare and appointing county officials.
Prosecutor contest:
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters, Republican, is going up against Democratic challenger Fanon Rucker.
Deters has served more than 20 years as county prosecutor and served as treasurer of state from 1999 to 2004. He has received an endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police, the Cincinnati Area Board of Realtors, Cincinnati Right to Life and the Hamilton County Republican Party.
Rucker is currently in private practice, but has served as a Cincinnati prosecutor and judge in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
The county prosecutor is elected to a four-year term with an annual salary of $101,271. Responsibilities include acting as the county's legal representative as well as investigating and prosecuting crimes.
Clerk of courts contest:
Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval, Democrat, is defending his seat against Republican challenger Alex Glandorf.
Pureval has served as a special assistant federal prosecutor and as an attorney for Proctor and Gamble, the Cincinnati-based commercial giant. He has received an endorsement from the Hamilton County Democratic Party, National Association of Social Workers, Cincinnati Federation of Teachers, the Friends of the Sentinels and Senator Sherrod Brown.
Glandorf is an attorney and small business owner, operating an international sports agency with clients in more than 30 countries. He has received an endorsement from the Hamilton County GOP, the Fraternal Order of Police and Ohio Right to Life.
The county clerk of courts is elected to a four-year term with an annual salary of $111,110. Responsibilities include making judgments and court costs for the county's appellate and common pleas courts, along with issuing certificates of title for cars and boats.
Sheriff contest:
There is no incumbent candidate in the county sheriff race this election, as Democratic candidate Charmaine McGuffey beat Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neal for the party's nomination. McGuffey is going up against Republican Bruce Hoffbauer.
She is a 33-year veteran of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. Though McGuffey is retired, she is working as a consultant on issues of justice reform. She has been endorsed by Senator Sherrod Brown and several current and former city and county officials.
McGuffey was fired from her position in the sheriff's office in 2017 following an internal investigation of a hostile work environment complaint. However, a federal judge has said that the investigation into McGuffey was held to a different standard than previous investigations, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Hoffbauer is a retired police lieutenant with the Cincinnati Police Department. He is a 34-year veteran of the force and began his law enforcement career as a Hamilton County deputy sheriff in 1985. Endorsements include the Hamilton County Republican Party, the Fraternal Order of Police, Cincinnati Area Board of Realtors, Sheriff Jim Neil, Former Cincinnati Police Chief James Craig.
Hoffbauer has not been able to escape controversy either. Reports of his shooting of an unarmed Black man early in his career have resurfaced since he announced his candidacy for Sheriff. Hoffbauer is thought to have acted in self-defense.
The county sheriff is elected to a four-year term, with an annual salary of $110,624. Responsibilities include acting as the county's chief law enforcement officer, oversee the county jail and provide services to courts.
County recorder contest:
Hamilton County Recorder Norbert Nadel, Republican, is facing a challenge from Democrat Scott Crowley.
Nadel was elected as county recorder in 2016 and has served as judge, federal prosecutor and a public school teacher before that. Endorsements include the Fraternal Order of Police and Cincinnati Right to Life. Crowley, a self-described liberal, is an assistant prosecuting attorney and has been practicing law since 2011. Endorsements include Hamilton County Democratic Party, Cincinnati Area Board of Realtors and Senator Sherrod Brown, to name a few.
The county recorder is elected to a four-year term, with an annual salary of $78,594. Responsibilities include recording deeds, mortgages, plats, liens and other documents.
County treasurer contest:
Jill Schiller, Democrat, and Charlie Winburn, Republican, are vying for the position of Hamilton County treasurer.
Schiller is a non-profit consultant, attorney, small business owner and former Obama administration staffer in the Office of Management and Budget. Endorsements include the Hamilton County Democratic Party, Building Trades Council, Students for Gun Legislation and several labor unions.
Winburn is a consultant and executive pastor who boasts 30 years of budget and finance experience in both state and local government. Endorsements include the Hamilton County Republican Party, the Fraternal Order of Police, Greater Cincinnati Area Local American Postal Workers Union and Cincinnati Right to Life.
The county treasurer is elected to a four-year term, with an annual salary of $80,807. Responsibilities include collecting taxes, disbursing expenditures and investing county funds.
Issues
There is only one issue on the ballot this election, a $48 million tax levy for Cincinnati Public Schools. If approved, the funding from Issue 17 would be used toward increasing access to pre-school, continuing college readiness and vocational programs for K-12 students and bettering students' access to technology.
How to vote
Voting can still be done by mail, but the deadline for absentee ballot requests is Oct. 31. Ballots must be postmarked the day before the election or hand delivered to the county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on election day.
Early in-person voting at the Hamilton County Board of Elections started Oct. 6 and will last through Nov. 2. Early voting times can be found here.
In-person voting can also be done at your local polling place on Nov. 3.
A valid form of identification is needed to cast a ballot. Those without identification can use either their driver's license number or the last four digits of their social security number to get a provisional ballot.
Students may vote from campus, but must have registered to vote using their on-campus address. The deadline to register was Oct. 5.
(Information not cited in the text comes from the Cincinnati League of Women Voters 2020 Voter Guide.)