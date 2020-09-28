With college students across the state struggling to register to vote online, drop boxes have been set up in residence halls at the University of Cincinnati (UC) to make registration more accessible.
Two on-campus organizations, UC Votes and the Civic Engagement Coalition, have set up drop boxes near each residence hall's front desk for students to drop off their paper voter registration forms, said Josh St. Pierre, chairman of the Undergraduate Student Government's Government Relations Committee.
He added the university's office of Resident Education and Development (RED) paid for the drop boxes.
With the Oct. 5 registration deadline quickly approaching, students living in residence halls across the state have complained of difficulties registering to vote online using their campus address.
That is because the information submitted with Ohio's online voter registration system must match the Bureau of Motor Vehicles database.
Instead, students are directed to complete a paper voter registration form, which does not require a valid driver's license, and deliver those forms to their local board of elections.
The addition of drop boxes in residence halls is meant to better students' access to voter registration, St. Pierre said.
Research shows that approximately 52% of 16 to 19-year-olds are licensed drivers, the lowest among any age group.
Every week, someone from the Civic Engagement Coalition will pick up the paper registration forms and deliver them to the board of elections, he said.
"Students, historically, have had a lot of barriers put in place that preclude them from an easy process of registering to vote," St. Pierre said. "Anything that we can do to make this process more accessible and more available to students, especially in this tumultuous time, I think is absolutely necessary."
Given the influence of student voters on election outcomes, partisan debate surrounding students voting from their campus residences has existed since the ratification of the 26th amendment in 1972 lowered the voting age to 18, experts say.
During national elections, Democratic candidates generally receive more support than Republicans from voters in college campus precincts, according to a 2015 analysis of election data.
Polling data shows that Democratic Candidate Joe Biden now holds a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in Ohio.
St. Pierre previously told The News Record that student leaders are working to raise awareness about paper voter registration before the Oct. 5 deadline.
"We're going to do everything we can to get physical forms in students' hands," he said.