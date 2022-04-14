Dive Bar, located on the east side of the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) uptown campus, could lose its liquor license for disregarding the law, regulations and local ordinances.
The Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) objected to the renewal of Dive Bar’s liquor license, as well as two other Cincinnati establishments – Babe’s Cafe in Westwood and the BP gas station at 3745 Glenway Ave. The recommendation was considered by the Cincinnati City Council’s Public Safety & Governance Committee on April 4.
According to the meeting agenda, the committee heard cases to object to the renewal of the liquor licenses D5 and D6 of Dive Bar, which prohibit the establishment from selling hard liquor, beer and wine for on-sale and off-sale consumption, including on Sundays. The other two Cincinnati institutions could face similar restrictions if city council votes in favor of not renewing the businesses’ liquor licenses.
The committee cites disregard for the laws, as well as a substantial interference with the public decency, sobriety, peace and good order of the neighborhood as the reasoning to object to the renewal of Dive Bar.
According to CPD Sgt. Jeffrey Meister, in a recent WCPO report, Dive Bar has seen a range of situations, including bar fights, disorderly persons, robbery, assaults, shots fired, thefts of IDs, large crowd runs affecting the flow of traffic and a fatal overdose. The establishment was also the site of a shooting in October 2021, when a bar patron shot an individual across the street after leaving.
The incidents at Dive Bar range in severity but have resulted in many calls for service from CPD in the past year: 114 calls in 2021 alone.
This number of calls is far greater than the other five neighboring bars on Vine Street, according to Cincinnati data presented at the recent meeting. Dive Bar was referred to as a “drain on police resources.”
While the city council can vote to object to the renewal of Dive Bar’s license, there is a hearing process facilitated by the Ohio Division of Liquor Control (ODLC) where the objector. In this case, the city council can appear to object to a permit holder’s license. All of these hearings are open to the public.
Any license applicant can appeal the final decision of the ODLC to the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.
Established in 2011, Dive Bar is located at 2608 Short Vine St., across the street from Bogart’s, and has been serving liquor in that location for over a decade.
If the bar were to lose its liquor sales privileges, the objection to renewal must be known 30 days before June 1 when the current license is set to expire without any renewal actions.