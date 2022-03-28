Robert J. Herbold is a name likely unfamiliar to readers. Herbold – the managing director of The Herbold Group, LLC, a Cincinnati-based business counseling firm – has used his sizable fortune and consultancy company to support the University of Cincinnati (UC). In 2021, according to the UC Foundation’s Annual Report, Herbold contributed $1 million to create four graduate fellowships for the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences (CEAS).
“We are deeply grateful for [Herbold’s] love and support of his alma mater and his willingness to invest in the future,” UC President Neville Pinto said in a UC News article.
In 2014, the university awarded Herbold an honorary doctorate. He has served on the Board of Trustees for both the UC Foundation and UC itself. However, not all of Herbold’s contributions have been unmarked by controversy.
In 2020, according to its 990 form, the Herbold Foundation gave $10,000 to the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank based in Washington D.C. At the time, this contribution was made, members of the foundation were writing extensively about the Equality Act – an LGBTQ+ non-discrimination bill that passed the house in 2021 – claiming the legislation would essentially be “forcing women to undress in locker rooms with men” and “force schools nationwide to teach kids about LGBT ideology.”
Not only did the foundation speak out against the Equality Act, but according to lobbying disclosure reports filed in the U.S. House of Representatives, the organization spent $120,000 to prevent the passage of “all provisions” of the bill through its lobbying arm, Heritage Action. Neither Herbold nor any representatives of The Herbold Group responded to The News Record’s request for comment.
Much like Herbold, other large UC donors have also given sizable donations to organizations, politicians and other entities with an anti-LGBTQ+ history, according to a review of financial documents by The News Record.
The Carl H. and Edyth B. Lindner Foundation gave a contribution of approximately $400,000 to the UC Foundation for the Linder College of Business Building Fund, according to its 990 form. However, the foundation also donated just over $800,000 to Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, a non-denominational Christian school. In 2012, Cincinnati Hills was embroiled in controversy when music teacher Johnathan Zeng alleged he was denied employment at the academy for being homosexual.
The News Record attempted to contact the Carl H. and Edyth B. Lindner Foundation about whether it was aware of this incident, but did not receive a response. Due to spring break, Cincinnati Hills was unable to speak with The News Record regarding their staffing policy. But while “race, color, national and ethnic origin” are referenced in their non-discrimination policy, the words sexual orientation and gender identity are never used.
Procter & Gamble (P&G) was lauded in UC Foundation’s Annual Report for supporting “diversity and inclusion programs at the UC College of Engineering and Applied Science” by helping establish a fund that “invests in the future” by “building a more inclusive engineering workforce.” Similarly – in partnership with the UC College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning (DAAP) – P&G created three new funds to “bolster diversity and inclusivity in the design field.”
Yet, P&G’s Good Government Fund donated $1,500 to the re-election Political Action Committee (PAC) of Sen. John Boozman (R-AR), who co-sponsored the “Saving American History Act,” which would prohibit “the use of federal funds by an elementary or secondary school to teach the 1619 Project or by a local educational agency (LEA) to support its teaching in public schools.”
P&G explicitly promoted the 1619 Project, a journalistic endeavor that places slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the center of the U.S. national narrative, as a resource in a statement on anti-racism, using it as an example of literature that once read could “start to reverse learned racist ideas, beliefs, and actions.”
P&G – which sponsors Cincinnati Pride – also donated $1,000 to the re-election PAC of Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) – who said she was “disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision” in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage. The company also contributed $5,000 to the re-election PAC of U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL), who promised to nullify the marriage licenses of same-sex couples in 2015 while campaigning for his current seat.
P&G did not respond to The News Record’s request for comment on these contributions.