Two weeks into his first semester of college Luke Schmoll, a first-year exploratory studies student, left his dorm at the Eden and soon crossed paths with a dead bird. He recalled a common on-campus poster about the Avian Mortality Project (AMP), urging students to report dead birds they spot on campus. Schmoll gave the number on the poster a call, which led to Schmoll now volunteering for the AMP himself.
Several students at the University of Cincinnati (UC) volunteer for the AMP – an undergraduate research project which began several years ago by a UC academic director and professor in the anatomy department, Ronald Canterbury.
Several times throughout the day, volunteers walk five different routes on campus. These paths cover medical campus and several areas of main campus to collect and record the number of dead birds found. Often these birds die from colliding with windows on campus that are problematic to the wildlife. Birds become disoriented by the specifics of these windows and fatally collide with the glass.
Canterbury has been an ornithologist for the past 50 years and began the AMP a year after his academic journey at UC.
“I used to walk a lot of areas around campus for exercise where I found dead birds,” said Canterbury. “They see a reflection of a tree and they think they are going to a tree.”
According to Canterbury, 98 to 99% of the time, these birds collide with the windows then die.
Not all windows around campus are in range of major flyways which migratory birds typically fly through. However, according to Canterbury, there are at least 10 areas on campus that are classified as high in responsibility for avian mortality. The number of bird deaths are increasing every year due to building development without proper bird friendly designs on windows and upfront mitigation.
“Years ago, we found a few hundreds of birds a year and now we are finding upwards of 500 birds a year,” said Canterbury.
Birds are protected by the Fish and Wildlife services, requiring permits and treaties to legally collect and hold on to dead birds. Without an annually renewed permit, undergraduate Maggie Deller, a fourth-year environmental studies student, would not have been able to lead the AMP research for the past two years. Deller oversees organizing walks for volunteers and herself to walk around campus.
“She has little bags she gives you for supplies you will need,” said Martin Werner, a third-year environmental studies and biology student, who previously volunteered frequently for the AMP.
“Typically, when you find a bird, you will put it in a bag and write things on it if it is collectable. Then you take a picture of it with a ruler to show the size.”
Most students volunteering for the project share a similar interest in conservation for bird populations and are also involved with UC’s ornithology club. Deller is currently the president of the ornithology club and Werner is the vice president.
Bilal Syed, a third-year mechanical engineering student is also a member of the ornithology club and a previous volunteer for the AMP. When reflecting on his research he remembers the range of feelings he often went through.
“It is definitely a bit of an emotional rollercoaster,” Syed said. “You are kind of hoping you will find something just so you can see what it is like to bag a bird and to see a bird up close, but you also don’t because it is just another bird fallen down.”
After dead birds are collected and brought to AMP, the goal is to eventually give the birds a third life by transforming them into study skins.
“Some students went down to the Museum of Natural History and Science and learned the technique on how to turn a bird into a skin,” said Canterbur, “But it takes time to learn how to correctly skin a bird, [skinning a bird] can take up to a week and usually takes 20 [to] 30 birds under their belt to get down, especially the small ones like the brown warblers.”
Research on avian mortalities on campus is conducted on a micro scale and is essential data for the bigger picture.
“This is a worldwide issue,” said Canterbury. “A projected 350,000 million up to 1 billion birds die annually due to glass in the U.S. and Canada alone.”
Recently hundreds of dead migratory birds were found in front of the World Trade Center complex from one night alone according to Canterbury and Dharna Noor from Gizmodo news.
Several mitigation practices are being observed from UC’s AMP such as the Feather Friendly window film placed last year on 60 W Charleston, which was previously one of the most high-risk buildings on campus for avian mortality. Feather Friendly film is a film for windows with effectively spaced dots which breaks up an image, allowing birds to see glass.
Other mitigation techniques which can be effective for birds are placing cut-outs of a cat near a window or shutting blinds at night if the lights are on.
Students interested in the project, conservation, or learning about birds are encouraged to join the ornithology club and AMP.
“Whether it be putting up stickers in their window, volunteering for the project, or speaking out about the issue,” Deller said. “I encourage everyone to do what they can.”