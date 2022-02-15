Joy and excitement pour from the great hall at Tangeman University Center (TUC), loud music blares and the sound of stomping feet echoes throughout space. The wild dancing that is taking place is more than just a fun time for students, it’s raising money for the Miracle Network, an organization dedicated to supporting children treated by Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.
The Miracle Network dance marathon is a nationwide event that takes place across university and college campuses, and at the University of Cincinnati (UC) it has become a cherished annual tradition.
Third-year nursing student, and hospital relations coordinator for the event, Sara Van De Sandt, first got involved with the UC Dance Marathon her freshman year. Her sorority, Pi Beta Phi, had its own team registered to participate. What she didn’t know is how profoundly the event would impact her college experience.
“When I think about BearcatTHON, I immediately think of joy and excitement, walking into the Great Hall of TUC for the event, everyone is immediately smothered with happiness,” said Van De Sandt. “Seeing the smiles on the Champion kids’ faces immediately warmed my heart and made me realize how much of an impact I can have on these kids’ lives.”
As soon as Van De Sandt had the opportunity to join the planning team for the event, she immediately went for it. Her role as hospital relations coordinator is to work with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to make sure both UC and the hospital work seamlessly together to create the most impact. At the UC Dance Marathon, 100% of donations received go directly to Cincinnati Children’s.
“I think it is safe to say that at this point in our lives, most if not all college students have been affected by a major illness or hospitalization at some point in our lives,” said Van De Sandt. “It may not be us personally, but I'm sure we can all think of at least one person that has been in the hospital. The UC Dance Marathon is fighting for the next generation of kids by providing donations to support treatment, hospital services, and much more.”
Third-year political science and special education student Chaz Stump first felt drawn to the UC Dance Marathon because he wanted to help foster change in his own community. After hearing about the event through the grapevine of his cousin, who happened to know someone on executive board at the time, Stump signed up for his first Dance Marathon.
Currently Stump serves as the entertainment director of the event. His roles include reaching out to entertainment groups such as professional dancers or DJs, and to make sure activities are scheduled hour by hour for the event.
“The impact on college students taking time to support charity in the form of an event such as [UC Dance Marathon] highlights what importance the hospital has to the Cincinnati community and in addition, the energy that the University of Cincinnati outputs,” said Stump. “Despite anything else, students are taking the time for charity, and that says something about this college and city, and I think it has a great impact because the more people, the more awareness of Children’s hospital, and more fundraising.”
The event is based on the idea of celebration: Celebrating the lives of the children the fundraising helps, celebrating the connections UC students make with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and celebrating the ways in which any student can make an impact. At its core, the UC Dance Marathon sets out to remind students that creating impact can be a fun and vastly rewarding experience and no, you don’t have to be a good dancer to still participate and have fun.
“I promise, I’m horrible at dancing,” said Van De Sandt.
Due to COVID-19 and other restrictions, the UC Dance Marathon for 2022 will now be taking place in the fall semester. But this delay is not halting the work being done to make this event the best one yet. To find ways to support the UC Dance Marathon be sure to check their Instagram.
“My favorite part about the UC Dance Marathon is the passion that everyone has in supporting Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, people dedicating time to understand the hospital’s message and what they do, hearing families and what challenges they overcome, and spending time outreaching to family and friends to secure donations that go directly to the hospital, that’s what is my favorite thing,” said Stump.