Alexis Begnoche’s capstone project for industrial design combined two products – corn husks and shoes. This unlikely combination landed her in the top ten finalists of the 2020 Techstyle for Social Good, an international online competition.
Begnoche’s inspiration for the corn husk material started when she toured a Bourbon distillery in Kentucky. Here, she found out how much corn goes into making Bourbon and how much corn material waste the Bourbon process produces.
Begnoche has always been intrigued by sustainability. Growing up, hiking and being outdoors was a big part of her life.
“I care a lot about sustainability and that just feels like a natural segway to how I got to my capstone,” said Begnoche.
The Field Collective, her capstone and brand, takes corn husks, cotton linters and persimmon juice to create sustainable, biodegradable sandals.
The United States is the largest corn producer globally, which means there is plenty of corn material wastes to go around. Cotton linters are the fuzz that sticks to the cotton seeds that are often thrown away in the textile industry. Persimmon juice is a Japanese dye that makes the sandal water-resistant and durable. All of these products are used to make sustainable sandals.
“It was a constant trial trying to find the right formula and recipe to make the material. I was working in a college apartment kitchen, so I don’t have the materials that normal people would have if they were manufacturing,” she said. “Once everything was assembled, I was looking at it, like, ‘wow, I made this.’ It was a breath of relief.”
The Techstyle for Social Good competition seeks “techstyle (technology and lifestyle) innovations with a special focus on apparel/textiles or food tech that are making a positive impact on society and creating solutions for the greater good.”
Some of the judges on the panel include Edwin Keh, the CEO of The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel, Erik Bang, Innovation Lead at H&M Foundation and Tracy Nilsson, Senior Director of Social and Environmental Affairs at Adidas.
The competitors are judged off of creativity, sustainability, innovation and impact on society. Upon the news of finding out she had made the top ten in the international competition, Begnoche was in shock.
“It was surreal. This is a project I had been passionate about for a year now. To see it be recognized by somebody outside of my tier was really validating,” she said. “It renewed my excitement in trying to make it go further.”
Her project was also awarded DAAPworks 2020 Most Socially Responsible Design.
Begnoche’s “weird obsession” with material wastes has taken her far. She hopes that no matter where she is, The Field Collective can be a part of her life in the future. “The dream is that it will be a little side hustle,” she said.
Begnoche currently works at The Live Well Collaborative as a design research fellow, which is a year-long commitment.
For more pictures and information, head to The Field Collective’s Instagram, @the.field.collective.