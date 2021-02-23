The University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Campus Recreation Center (CRC) has set an opening date for a new workout area geared toward people with busy schedules.
A new 30-minute workout area – located on the first floor across from the Member Services desk past the elevator – is scheduled to open March 1, according to a release.
No additional reservation is required to access the area, though members are required to make use of the CRC.
A green pass from the COVID Check App is required for students to access campus facilities like dining halls, libraries, CRC and the Tangeman University Center.
The room is available for use on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a maximum of 10 people allowed at a time, the release states.
Each station will be time-limited with a green-light, red-light system that will give members only 60 seconds to complete as many repetitions as possible before moving on to the next workout.
The area will include strength equipment as well as cardio steps located in the center of the room, the release states.
Masks are required while in the CRC and sanitizing supplies will be set up at each station. The space will also offer its own changing and storage area.
CRC staff will be on-hand to assist anyone having difficulties with operating the equipment.
Officials first revealed plans for the space in 2019, with hopes of opening it in February of last year.
“My hope is that the entire campus community will benefit from this new space,” CRC Director Kim Schmidt previously told The News Record. “Whether it’s someone who wants to begin working out or an individual who exercises regularly, my hope is that everyone will see how this new space can benefit them and their desire to be more physically active.”