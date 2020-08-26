In an effort to follow federal and state guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19 while meeting student needs, the gymnasium at the University of Cincinnati’s Campus Recreation Center (CRC) has been temporarily repurposed for additional dining and study area seating.
Complying with the state’s mandatory regulations regarding gyms, the CRC has reopened to the campus community for the fall semester with changes to its hours of operation and facility use.
The university’s decision to repurpose the gym is a result of regulations calling for a reduction in dining occupancy and prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people, CRC Director Kim Schmidt said in an email to The News Record.
“Temporarily transitioning the Campus Recreation gymnasium floor into a dining/study space allows the university to comply with both regulations while providing additional dining and study space for students on campus,” she said.
With campus dining halls operating under limited occupancy, the university needed to find areas for additional seating, said Schmidt. Besides the CRC basketball court, seating was created in multiple areas within the Tangeman University Center, including the Great Hall and MainStreet Cinema, she added.
The gym now houses a total of 160 tables with 611 chairs, according to Adam Wiles, program manager with UC Campus Services.
Other areas in the CRC are being repurposed as well. Cardio equipment will be placed on the track, the racquetball and squash courts will be used for stretching and ab exercise, multipurpose rooms A and B will be used for spinning bikes and stretching respectively.
Racquetball courts on the facility’s second level have been renovated to serve as the new high-intensity interval training area.
Changes made to CRC operations include limited occupancy, early closure and increased cleaning and disinfecting procedures. All workout equipment is spaced at least six feet apart with sanitation stations placed throughout the facility.
Areas that will remain closed include the leisure pool, hot tub, showers, facility lockers, water fountains and the climbing wall. The university’s executive leadership team will make decisions based on state and federal guidelines as to whether any of these areas can reopen, said Schmidt.
Students must place a reservation for certain activities such as use of the fitness floor and lap pool. The fitness floor is limited to 100 people at a time, and the pool is limited to five lanes, with one person per lane.
Only students and UC employees are allowed to use the facility and must wear masks at all times, except when swimming.
While the facility is reopening under new procedures to reflect public health guidelines, the pandemic remains a fluid situation, and given the potential for an outbreak on campus, the university may have to make additional changes.
“As the public health situation changes, the university will evaluate new information in order to adapt and make decisions that meet or exceed recommendations to keep our UC community safe,” Schmidt said.
Any changes made to the facility’s procedures or hours of operation will be updated on the CRC’s website.