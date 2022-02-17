The University of Cincinnati (UC) recorded 81 positive COVID-19 tests from Feb. 5 – 11, a slight decrease compared to last week, according to UC’s #COVIDcareful Dashboard.
UC’s update last week showed 836 tests conducted, while the university gave 903 in this week’s update. The positivity rate decreased to 8.97%. Last week the positivity rate was 10.41%.
UC’s COVID-19 test positivity rate was lower than both Hamilton County’s and Ohio’s last week, according to the dashboard. Hamilton County had a positivity rate of 10.65%, while Ohio’s rate was 10.62%.
Both new COVID-19 cases and the seven-day average have continued to drop after hitting highs in early January, steadily approaching rates similar to the fall 2021 semester.
Out of the positive tests, 68 were students, 15 of which are UC housing residents. The other 13 positive tests were UC employees.
Currently, 18 residential students are in isolation due to COVID-19, and none are in quarantine.
According to UC, “isolation” separates people who are already sick or have symptoms of COVID-19, while “quarantine” is for those who have potentially been exposed to the disease and are not fully vaccinated. Under current university rules, isolating and quarantining require students to seclude themselves for five days. If they test negative at the end of the period, they are released. If positive, they must isolate for another five days.
Of residential students in isolation, 10 are doing so on campus, while the other eight are either at home or in place. UC currently has 123 available beds for students who need to go into isolation.
No residential students are in quarantine, leaving 152 beds available for quarantining.
Students and faculty must wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Unvaccinated individuals must wear facial coverings outdoors, as well. UC also recommends wearing either a disposable surgical mask or an N95 mask as they offer more protection than cloth masks, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
UC offers screening testing and symptomatic testing at its uptown campus for the university’s students, faculty and staff. A link to scheduling information can be found here.
Updates are made weekly to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.