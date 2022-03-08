COVID-19 cases at the University of Cincinnati (UC) continue to drop, as the school recorded eight positive tests from Feb. 19 – 25, according to UC’s #COVIDcareful Dashboard.
UC’s update last week showed 769 tests conducted, while the university gave 739 in this week’s update. The positivity rate dropped from 3.38% to 1.08%.
UC’s COVID-19 test positivity rate was lower than both Hamilton County’s and Ohio’s last week, according to the dashboard. Hamilton County had a positivity rate of 4.41%, while Ohio’s rate was 4.69%.
Both new COVID-19 cases and the seven-day average have continued to drop after hitting highs in early January, steadily approaching rates similar to and below the fall 2021 semester.
Out of the positive tests, six were students, one of which is a UC housing resident. The other two positive tests were UC employees.
Currently, six residential students are in isolation due to COVID-19, and none are in quarantine.
According to UC, “isolation” separates people who are already sick or have symptoms of COVID-19, while “quarantine” is for those who have potentially been exposed to the disease and are not fully vaccinated. Under current university rules, isolating and quarantining require students to seclude themselves for five days. If they test negative at the end of the period, they are released. If positive, they must isolate for another five days.
Of residential students in isolation, no one is doing so on campus, while the other six are either at home or in place. UC currently has all 133 available beds for students who need to go into isolation. All 152 beds are still available for quarantining.
Students and faculty will no longer have to wear masks indoors starting March 12. Until then, masks will be required in only classes and labs. Facial covering will still be mandated in some circumstances, like public transportation, clinical settings and for at least 10 days after exposure to COVID-19 or a COVID-19 diagnosis, regardless of vaccination status.
UC offers screening testing and symptomatic testing at its uptown campus for the university’s students, faculty and staff. A link to scheduling information can be found here.
Updates are made weekly to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.