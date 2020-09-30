The University of Cincinnati (UC) has recorded a total of 482 positive cases of COVID-19 among members of the student body.
Of those who tested positive, 158 reside in on-campus housing and 324 live off-campus, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.
There are currently 21 on-campus students in isolation and another 32 in quarantine. The university has a total of 254 beds available for quarantine and isolation.
Since campus reopened in August, only 11 UC employees have tested positive.
The university is reporting a seven day moving average of around eight new positive cases per day.
Testing is available by appointment for students who are experiencing symptoms of the virus and for those who have come into close contact with an infected individual. There are two testing sites maintained by the university, both within a short walk from campus.
The university is also conduction random sample testing weekly on students living both on and off-campus.
Students are required to wear face coverings and social distance while on campus. All members of the campus community are required to complete a daily symptom check before coming to campus.
Updates are made weekly to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.