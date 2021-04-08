The University of Cincinnati (UC) has recorded an additional 38 cases of COVID-19 since the last time public health data was updated.
A total of 3,407 positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded among members of the student body since campus reopened in August, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. Only 0.47% of the 1,494 tests conducted during the week of March 27 – April 2 came back with a positive result, data shows.
The seven-day average positive test rate for the period ending April 1 was 4.33% in Hamilton County and 4.47% statewide, according to public health data. The World Health Organization recommends that governments not reopen until their positive test rate is below 5% for at least two weeks.
There are currently seven students in quarantine or isolation on campus. The university has a total of 278 beds available for quarantine and isolation.
The university’s vaccine clinic will open at the Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, offering students 18 years old or older the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in February.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that Ohio will begin holding vaccine clinics for college students. The vaccinations will take place on college campuses to increase the likelihood that students will participate.
The vaccine will be made available at no out-of-pocket cost to students, as the vaccine itself is free.
UC’s COVID-19 Response Team and UC Health estimate that up to 3,000 doses could be administered in a single day at UC.
The university is urging students to read and follow advice on how to successfully participate in vaccine enrollment.
Students experiencing symptoms or who have been exposed to a COVID-19-positive individual can still make an appointment to get tested through University Health Services by calling 513-556-2564.
The university is using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, which is thought to be “the most accurate and reliable” form of testing available, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
More information about the university’s spring semester testing policy can be found here.
Updates are made weekly to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.