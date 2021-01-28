The University of Cincinnati (UC) has recorded an additional 261 positive cases of COVID-19 among members of the student body since the last time community health data was updated.
A total of 2,650 positive cases among students have been recorded since campus reopened in August, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.
There are currently 17 students in isolation or quarantine on campus. The university has a total of 271 beds available for quarantine and isolation.
Wild Health – the Lexington, Kentucky-based company that has been contracted by the university for testing services – conducted 10,159 tests, according to Student Body President Logan Lindsay.
Only 1.79% of those tests came back positive, though the positivity rate off-campus was a little higher at 3.25%, Lindsay said.
The World Health Organization recommends that governments not reopen until their positive test rate is below 5% for at least two weeks.
The positivity rate in Hamilton County is much higher – with a seven-day average at 14.63 % – and nearly forced university officials to further postpone a return to in-person classes.
Free return to campus testing is no longer being offered through the university. The deadline for testing was Jan. 24. Testing was made a requirement for students taking classes or living on campus during the spring semester.
Students experiencing symptoms or who have been exposed to a COVID-19-positive individual can still make an appointment to get tested through University Health Services by calling 513-556-2564.
The university is using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, which is thought to be “the most accurate and reliable” form of testing available, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
More information about the university’s spring semester testing policy can be found here.
Updates are made weekly to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.