Cincinnati, OH (45221)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain in the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch.