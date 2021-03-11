The University of Cincinnati (UC) has recorded an additional 40 cases of COVID-19 since the last time public health data was updated.
A total of 3,278 positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded among members of the student body since campus reopened in August, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. Only 0.53% of the 1,509 tests conducted during the week of Feb. 27 – March 5 came back with a positive result, data shows.
The seven-day average positive test rate for the week ending March 5 was 4.64% in Hamilton County and 3.17% statewide, according to public health data. The World Health Organization recommends that governments not reopen until their positive test rate is below 5% for at least two weeks.
There are currently eight students in quarantine or isolation on campus. The university has a total of 277 beds available for quarantine and isolation.
Students experiencing symptoms or who have been exposed to a COVID-19-positive individual can still make an appointment to get tested through University Health Services by calling 513-556-2564.
The university is using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, which is thought to be “the most accurate and reliable” form of testing available, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
More information about the university’s spring semester testing policy can be found here.
Updates are made weekly to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.