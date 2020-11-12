Positive cases of COVID-19 have reached triple digits at the University of Cincinnati (UC), as cases spiked following Halloween weekend.
A total of 1,006 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since campus reopened in August, according to university health data.
Cases recorded in off-campus housing have far outpaced those in university-affiliated housing, with 719 cases recorded among off-campus students and 287 cases recorded on campus.
There are currently 28 on-campus students in isolation and another 22 in quarantine. The university has a total 245 beds available for quarantine and isolation.
Only 63 university employees have tested positive.
The university is now tracking a seven-day moving average of 18 new cases per day.
Positive cases among students experienced the highest single-day spike since September, just days after Halloween weekend.
Student Body President Logan Lindsay said last week that the university’s Department of Public Safety reported a “massive increase” in parties that weekend.
These latest figures also come as record-breaking spikes in new daily cases are being tracked on both the state and national level.
Of Ohio’s 88 counties, 68 are currently classified as red, meaning they have “very high exposure and spread,” according to the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
Governor Mike DeWine has recently begun warning of another shutdown should cases continue to rise. “We don't want another shutdown. We can all avoid a shutdown if we are very careful. This is within our control,” he wrote on Twitter.
In an email sent to students Nov. 12, UC President Neville Pinto said that spring semester will be largely unchanged from the fall, with remote learning and pandemic protocols still in place.
Though he noted that “Ohio’s colleges and universities may need to adapt depending on what happens with the virus in the coming weeks.”
Mandatory random testing is being conducted on UC students living or taking classes on campus.
Students who fail to participate in mandatory testing may lose access to certain university buildings and services, officials said.
Testing is available by appointment for students who are experiencing symptoms of the virus and for those who have come into close contact with an infected individual. There are two testing sites maintained by the university, both within a short walk from campus.
Students are required to wear face coverings and social distance while on campus. All members of the campus community are required to complete a daily symptom check before coming to campus.
Updates are made weekly to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.