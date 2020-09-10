Positive cases of COVID-19 recorded at the University of Cincinnati (UC) continue to rise.
The university reported another 39 positive cases of COVID-19 within the campus community, bringing the total number of cases since campus reopened to 147, according to UC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Positive cases include 143 students, 3 university employees and 1 visitor.
There have been 47 positive cases recorded among students living on campus. Off-campus students make up the majority with 96 cases.
There are currently 94 students in quarantine and 37 students in isolation. The university has 235 beds available for quarantine and isolation.
UC has also officially launched its COVID Check app to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 on campus. Students are required to take a brief symptom survey before coming to campus.
Th university will make weekly updates to its COVID-19 dashboard.