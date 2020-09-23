Positive cases of COVID-19 at the University of Cincinnati (UC) are continuing to grow, with most cases concentrated among off-campus students.
The university has recorded 416 positive cases of COVID-19 among members of the student body, according to UC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
So far, 135 students in university-affiliated housing and 281 students living off-campus have tested positive since the campus reopened in August.
There are currently 22 students in isolation and 27 students in quarantine on-campus. The university has a total of 236 beds available for quarantine and isolation.
Only six university employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to UC’s data.
Testing is available by appointment for students who are experiencing symptoms of the virus and for those who have come into close contact with an infected individual.
The university is also conduction random sample testing weekly on students living both on and off-campus.
Last week, Hamilton County officials cited a spike in positive cases in the neighborhoods surrounding campus. The county has announced increased testing in response.
A spokesperson with UC has yet to respond to questions asking if the university also plans to increase testing in those areas.
However, Christopher Lewis, professor of family and community medicine, said in a statement that a spike in test results among students is likely linked to weekend social activities.
Students are required to wear face coverings and social distance while on campus. All members of the campus community are required to complete a daily symptom check before coming to campus.
Updates are made weekly to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.