As the University of Cincinnati (UC) plans to return to in-person classes on Jan. 24, the school recorded 338 positive COVID-19 tests from Jan. 8 – 14, according to UC’s #COVIDcareful Dashboard.
The university conducted 2,269 tests during the week for a test positivity rate of 14.9%, down considerably from the first week’s positivity rate of 35.45%. Cases also went down, but only slightly, from a total of 351 positive tests during the new year’s first week, The News Record reported.
Though new cases seem to be slowing down, numbers are still high compared to last semester, mostly due to the more contagious but less dangerous Omicron variant.
Of the 338 positive tests, 292 were students, and 130 were housed in UC resident halls. According to the dashboard, 45 UC employees tested positive.
Currently, 122 UC residential students are in isolation due to COVID-19, with 23 of them doing so on campus. The other 99 students are either isolating in place or at home. There are still 110 available beds for students to isolate.
The dashboard also reports that 10 students are in quarantine, none of them doing so on campus. All 152 beds UC set aside for students forced to quarantine are available.
According to UC, “isolation” separates people who are already sick or have symptoms of COVID-19, while “quarantine” is for those who have potentially been exposed to the disease and are not fully vaccinated.
Under current university rules, isolating and quarantining require students to seclude themselves for five days. If they test negative at the end of the period, they are released. If positive, they must isolate for another five days.
In an email to students sent on Jan. 13, UC President Neville Pinto confirmed that the university was still to start in-person learning again on Jan. 24. “There is a palpable energy that accompanies our busy campus and classrooms enlivened by the exchange of ideas,” he said.
When UC returns to campus, students and faculty will wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Unvaccinated individuals must wear facial coverings outdoors, as well. UC also recommends wearing either a disposable surgical mask or an N95 mask as they offer more protection than cloth masks, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The White House announced Wednesday plans to distribute 400 million N95 masks to adults for free at thousands of pharmacies and other locations nationwide.
UC offers screening testing and symptomatic testing at its uptown campus for the university’s students, faculty and staff. A link to scheduling information can be found here.
Updates are made weekly to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.