The University of Cincinnati (UC) has recorded nearly 900 positive cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the semester, with new daily cases nationwide reaching over 100,000 for the first time ever.
A total 886 UC students have tested positive for COVID-19 since August, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. The majority of those cases, 627, were among off-campus students, while 259 cases were recorded among students living in university affiliated housing.
There are currently 33 residential students living in isolation and another 30 in quarantine. The university has 247 beds available for quarantine and isolation.
UC is tracking a seven-day moving average of 12 new cases per day.
So far, 52 university employees have tested positive.
Student Body President Logan Lindsay said that the university’s Department of Public Safety reported a “massive increase” in parties over the weekend.
It is not clear whether these parties caused any uptick in cases, as the most recent data only records cases up to Oct. 30.
This all comes as the U.S. recorded more than 100,000 new positive cases on Wednesday, the single largest daily increase of the pandemic, according to the New York Times.
Mandatory random testing is being conducted on UC students living or taking classes on campus.
Students who fail to participate in mandatory testing may lose access to certain university buildings and services, officials said.
Testing is available by appointment for students who are experiencing symptoms of the virus and for those who have come into close contact with an infected individual. There are two testing sites maintained by the university, both within a short walk from campus.
Students are required to wear face coverings and social distance while on campus. All members of the campus community are required to complete a daily symptom check before coming to campus.
Updates are made weekly to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.