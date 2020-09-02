Positive cases of COVID-19 at the University of Cincinnati (UC) has officially surpassed triple digits.
From Aug. 17-31, University Health Services received 108 reports of positive cases of COVID-19 within the campus community, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Those positive cases include 104 students, 3 employees and 1 visitor. The university had previously recorded 14 positive cases among employees, but that number actually represented cases reported since March. Only 3 employees have tested positive since Aug. 17.
Of the students that tested positive, 26 live in university housing and 78 live off campus. Approximately 530 dorm rooms to be used for quarantine and isolation.
The university invited 800 students living on campus to participate in random virus testing last week, according to Student Body President Logan Lindsay. Another 800 students will be invited for testing this week.
UC plans to release weekly updates of positive cases using aggregate data that does not reveal personal information. Student contact tracing and testing records are protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
The university is asking every member of the campus community to complete the brief symptom survey, either through the COVID Check app or online, each day before coming to campus.
Students are encouraged to report any symptoms related to COVID-19 to COVIDWatch@uc.edu.