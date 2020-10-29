More than 800 positive cases of COVID-19 have been recorded at the University of Cincinnati (UC) since students returned to campus in late August.
The university has recorded 809 positive cases of COVID-19 among members of the student body. Most of those cases, 569, have been recorded among students living off campus. 240 cases have been recorded among on-campus students.
There are currently 17 UC residential students living in isolation and another 38 living in quarantine. The university has at total of 267 beds available for quarantine and isolation.
Another 45 positive cases have been recorded among university employees.
The university is tracking a seven-day moving average of approximately eight cases per day.
Mandatory random testing is being conducted on students living or taking classes on campus.
Students who fail to participate in mandatory testing may lose access to certain university buildings and services, officials said.
Testing is available by appointment for students who are experiencing symptoms of the virus and for those who have come into close contact with an infected individual. There are two testing sites maintained by the university, both within a short walk from campus.
Students are required to wear face coverings and social distance while on campus. All members of the campus community are required to complete a daily symptom check before coming to campus.
Updates are made weekly to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.