The University of Cincinnati (UC) confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 has risen to nearly 600.
In its weekly update to community health data, the university has now recorded 567 positive cases of COVID-19 among the student body, according to the UC COVID-19 dashboard.
Of those, 396 cases have been recorded among students living in off-campus housing and 185 cases have been recorded among students living in university-affiliated housing.
There are currently 25 on-campus students in isolation and another 31 students in quarantine. The university currently has a total 249 beds available for quarantine and isolation.
A total of 23 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded among university employees, more than doubling from last week.
The current seven day moving average is six cases per day.
Testing is available by appointment for students who are experiencing symptoms of the virus and for those who have come into close contact with an infected individual. There are two testing sites maintained by the university, both within a short walk from campus.
The university is also conducting random sample testing weekly on students living both on and off-campus.
Students at the university’s regional campuses in Blue Ash and Clermont County have been invited to participate in random testing this week, according to Student Body President Logan Lindsay.
Students are required to wear face coverings and social distance while on campus. All members of the campus community are required to complete a daily symptom check before coming to campus.
Updates are made weekly to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.