The University of Cincinnati (UC) has recorded 42 new positive cases of COVID-19 on campus.
From Aug. 17-27, the university has recorded a total of 78 positive cases of COVID-19 within the campus community, according to data on the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. 63 students, 14 employees and 1 visitor were among those cases reported University Health Services.
Of the students that tested positive, 21 live in university housing and 42 reside off campus. The university has set aside approximately 530 dorm rooms to be used for quarantine and isolation.
UC expected to administer testing to around 1,000 students during the first week of class. Certain activities and classes may be canceled based on the results of this testing.