Positive cases of COVID-19 at the University of Cincinnati (UC) are continuing a gradual decline.
The university recorded a total 54 weekly positive cases among students and employees for the week of Oct. 4, according to preliminary public health data.
Of the total 588 COVID-19 screening tests conducted from Oct. 2 – 8, just 14 tests came back positive, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. That’s a weekly positivity rate of 2.38%.
The university’s weekly testing positivity rate remains well below that of the surrounding area.
Hamilton County’s positivity rate was 9.38% and the statewide positivity rate was 11.38% over that same period, data shows.
Dr. Dustin Calhoun, chair of UC’s COVID-19 Response Team, has said the university’s COVID-19 dashboard represents the mandatory screening tests conducted among unvaccinated residential students, which is the highest risk population on campus.
Students are required to self-report if exposed to someone with COVID-19, are experiencing symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19. Those experiencing symptoms can schedule an appointment for testing at one of the university’s symptomatic testing locations.
The university has implemented several changes to its pandemic policies and procedures for fall semester, including the adoption of a universal indoor mask mandate and COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
Students, faculty and staff who are not already fully vaccinated were required to get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Friday, with those receiving a two-dose vaccine required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15.
More than half (55%) of Hamilton County’s total population is vaccinated against COVID-19 and 59% of the population having at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Each of Greater Cincinnati’s 14 counties are still designated as areas with high community transmission based on CDC levels, according to regional public health data.
While community transmission remains high, health officials say the region is “continuing to see movement in the right direction.”
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Cincinnati region are trending downward. There are 468 confirmed COVID-19-positive patients in the region’s hospitals, data shows. Of those, 145 are in ICU and 120 are on ventilators.
Among the positive patients in ICUs across the region, health officials are tracking a seven-day moving average of 80% on ventilators.
The influx of hospitalizations continues to place an intense strain on staff and placing hospitals in “critical operations.”
Adult ICU beds in Greater Cincinnati hospitals remain 101% occupied, according to the Health Collaborative. At 95% occupied, the region’s hospitals continue to have a small buffer of available adult medical-surgical beds.
There’s currently a seven-day moving average of about three COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Ohio, according to the data.
UC updates its coronavirus dashboard weekly. More information about the university’s pandemic protocols can be found here.