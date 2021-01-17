Nearly a year after the University of Cincinnati (UC) was forced to shutter its doors in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, university officials continue to make adjustments to on-campus COVID-19 policies and procedures.
Specifically, the university has shifted its testing policy from mandatory random testing to required universal testing for all students living or taking classes on campus during spring semester.
How long do I have to get tested?
The university is offering return to campus testing until Jan. 24. Testing at the university’s regional campuses will take place on Jan. 19 for Blue Ash and on Jan. 20 for Clermont.
For those living off-campus but taking courses in person, the university recommends scheduling a test at least three days before courses resume on Jan. 25.
The test takes about five minutes and results are expected to return with 48 – 72 hours.
Where can I get tested?
Students living or taking classes on main campus can get tested at the Campus Recreation Center basketball court from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be no testing on Monday, Jan. 18.
How much does it cost?
Return to campus testing is free of charge for students.
What happens if I don’t get tested?
Students will begin the semester with a yellow pass on the UC COVID Check App, meaning they have limited access to facilities on campus. Those restrictions will be removed once students provide a negative test result.
For those living on campus, failure to comply with the university’s testing policy may lead to removal from university housing without a refund.
What if I’ve been vaccinated?
Students who’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine are still required to get tested upon their return to campus.
Why was the policy changed this semester?
At the beginning of last semester, the university relied on voluntary, random testing. That policy was later modified to make random testing mandatory for those selected by University Health Services.
“The current testing practices are the natural progression of a step-wise approach the university has adopted in response to the COVID pandemic,” UC Spokesperson M.B. Reilly said in an email.
“Starting last year and continuing this year, our physician-led response to COVID 19 has focused on a science-based approach, studying what works and is most effective in terms of public health tools and results and adapting to the growing body of knowledge and recommendations as provided by the CDC and Ohio Department of Health,” she said.
Robert Murphy, a professor of medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago who specializes in infectious disease, told The News Record in August the university should have adopted a return to campus testing policy for the beginning of fall semester.
At the time, however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not recommend such testing due to a lack of systematic study.
Reilly said the university’s testing capacity is “essentially elastic” as a result of a national improvement in the availability of testing resources.
“So, while in the Return to Campus testing period, the university may conduct mitigation testing of about 14,000 campus community members, and while in Spring Term 2021, we will conduct mitigating testing of approximately 2,400 students each week, we can quickly expand such capacity if and as needed,” she said.
The university is using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, which is thought to be “the most accurate and reliable” form of testing available, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
More than 2,000 positive cases of COVID-19 have been recorded at UC since campus reopened in August.
More information about the university’s spring semester testing policy can be found here.