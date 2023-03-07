University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball head coach Michelle Clark-Heard will not return next season, Director of Athletics John Cunningham announced Tuesday. A search for the next women’s basketball coach will begin immediately.
“I want to thank Coach Clark-Heard for her dedication to our women’s basketball program over the last five years,” Cunningham said. “We appreciate all of the time and effort she gave to our student-athletes and our university.”
Clark-Heard led UC for five seasons, compiling a 74-75 record and never reaching the NCAA tournament.
“Our history, recent facility upgrades, continued investment, and future in the Big 12 make this a very attractive job,” Cunningham said. “Cincinnati women’s basketball can be a contender for championships, and we are going to do everything we can to get this program among the best in our new league. We will find the right fit to lead our program and develop our young women on and off the floor.”
Coming to UC in March 2018 after serving as the head coach at Western Kentucky University for six seasons, Clark-Heard hit the ground running with back-to-back 20-point victories in her first two games. UC, going 24-11, played in the program’s first conference championship and reached the NIT quarterfinals in 2018-19.
In 2019-20, Clark-Heard led UC to a 22-10 record and would have likely made the NCAA tournament in 2020 had the season not been canceled.
However, Clark-Heard was never able to replicate the same success, finishing below .500 in the last three seasons. This includes a 9-21 record and only two conference wins this season.
Signing a six-year contract, Clark-Heard had one year remaining on her deal.
UC will now enter the Big 12 with new head coaches in football, soccer and women’s basketball.