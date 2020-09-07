Students, alumni and faculty are calling for better diversity and inclusion within the University of Cincinnati's College Conservatory of Music (CCM).
On August 28, graduate students issued an open letter asking conservatory leaders to implement changes to address "pervasive racism, sexism and ableism" within music theory education at CCM.
"The inspiring call for change from members of the music theory community addresses the severity of these issues without exception, while eloquently and succinctly suggesting a series of actions to both address systemic issues and improve the society as a whole," the letter states.
The letter issues six demands to the conservatory, which include:
- Offering greater flexibility in graduate coursework.
- Creating a more diverse repertoire of undergraduate music theory.
- Increasing transparency in the comprehensive exam process.
- Addressing the "toxic" atmosphere within the music theory program.
- Diversifying the student and faculty population.
- And that faculty issue a public statement acknowledging the history of racism within western music theory.
"It is only by first acknowledging and reflecting upon these firmly established and perpetuated issues that we can begin to enact positive change," the letter states. "All students of music theory at CCM, undergraduate and graduate, should have access to a diverse, thorough, and non-discriminatory education fashioned with these ideals at its core."
The letter was signed by 73 students, faculty and alumni from the graduate music theory program.
CCM Dean Stanley Romanstein said in an email that he has urged music theory faculty to reach out to the letter's authors. "Much can be accomplished by sitting down together — even virtually — and listening to others' concerns," he said.
However, these issues are not unique to the conservatory's music theory program, said Maria Seffrin, president of the CCM Graduate Student Association, adding that the conservatory has long struggled with diversity and inclusion issues.
"The challenge that we face now is that we've created this whole system of western music, and this whole study that's based around what was created by white men," she said. "We've had these issues, and it's time that we have the hard conversations."
While these discussions are rooted in racial disparities, much of the debate within CCM right now surrounds whether to incorporate less-traditional areas of study in music theory education, Seffrin said, adding that the letter has received push-back from some CCM faculty.
"What the question comes down to is tradition and what we know to be widely accepted studies versus new ideas and expanding into different forms of thinking that haven't been studied a lot," she said.
The letter also comes at a time when Black Lives Matter movements across the country seek reforms to systemic injustices committed against Black Americans.
These broader social movements have given CCM students a platform from which to address their long-standing concerns, Seffrin said. "There's a lot of empowerment happening right now."
"Students feel like they have no control over what's going on, and that one day it'll be their chance to make a change and make a difference," she said. "It's not about tomorrow, it's about today."